Lucasville couple arrested on rape charge

Ezra Wright Carolyn Wright

LUCASVILLE — A Lucasville couple is facing charges connected to the rape of a child.

Arrested was Ezra Wright, 81, of Lucasville.

Ezra Wright has been charged with six counts of rape of a child, a first-degree felony.

Wright is currently being held without bond.

He appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday and will appear for arraignment by Judge Howard H. Harcha III in Scioto County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

Ezra Wright’s wife was also charged.

Carolyn Wright, 80, also of Lucasville, has been charged with one count of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

She is being held on a $10,000 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday. She has not yet been scheduled for an appearance in Scioto County Court of Common Pleas, according to the court docket.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies and detectives responded to 495 Eckhart Road in Lucasville on Friday, in an attempt to locate a male who had been indicted by the Scioto County Grand Jury earlier that day.

The indictment was in reference to an ongoing investigation of the rape of a child.

Thoroughman said a female, identified as the suspect’s wife, answered the door and said the male was not home and he had gone fishing.

Detectives and deputies remained in the area, surveilling the residences due to the fact that all vehicles registered to the couple were in their driveway.

A van was seen leaving the residence containing two people.

A traffic stop was made on that vehicle, and the occupants advised the suspect was inside the residence with his wife and that she had lied to deputies.

Detectives were led to believe the couple was at risk for suicide.

Knowing the couple was inside the residence, deputies and detectives announced themselves and knocked on the door for several minutes.

Due to the exigent circumstance the couple may have harmed themselves, deputies entered the residence.

Both subjects were located hiding in a back bedroom unharmed.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.