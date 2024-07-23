Local Briefs

Streets to be closed for paving

According to the Portsmouth City Service Department, the following streets will be closed on Thursday (July 25) and Friday (July 26) for final paving.

All residents will be notified on Wednesday (July 24) with signs.

Paving will begin Thursday and Friday on:

Robinson Avenue from Offnere Street to Waller Street

Grant Street from Offnere Street to Grandview Avenue

Noel Drive from 29th Street to Kenroe Street

Kenroe Street from Noel Drive to Coles Boulevard

29th Street from Scioto Trail to Kenroe Street

29th Street from dead end to Scioto Trail

Board of Health to meet Tuesday

The Portsmouth City Board of Health will meet in regular session at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 30. The meeting will be held in the first floor conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

State offers local gov’t grants for cybersecurity

A total of $7 million is now available as part of Ohio’s new CyberOhio Local Government Grant Program.

Eligible security software and services include, but are not limited to, endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, secure mail, vulnerability management, migration to a dot gov internet domain, and cybersecurity services from the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center and the Center for Internet Security.

Applications opened on Monday (July 22), and local governments should visit cyberohio.gov to apply.

CyberOhio developed this grant program in partnership with Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Adjutant General’s Office, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, Ohio Department of Higher Education, local government entities, public sector partners and cybersecurity experts.

Gov. Mike DeWine initially created CyberOhio while serving as Ohio’s attorney general.

The program coordinates and guides Ohio’s cybersecurity efforts across all state executive branch agencies.

CyberOhio streamlines and leads collaboration with other state offices and branches, counties, local governments, academic institutions and critical infrastructure partners to protect Ohio’s information technology infrastructure and data across sectors.

The $7 million cybersecurity software grant is funded by the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

