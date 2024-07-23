KY legislature examines vectors amid term

As we navigate through the midpoint of the 2024 interim, our legislative focus has been both intensive and multifaceted, addressing numerous policies across various sectors.

I am pleased to provide a detailed update on the recent discussions and developments from the June meetings of the Interim Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council.

In the recent Interim Joint Committee on Agriculture meeting, we delved into the strategic vision for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and reviewed significant budget approvals. Commissioner Jonathan Shell and officials with the Department of Agriculture provided insights into policy initiatives and staff contributions, demonstrating our commitment to supporting agricultural projects.

For the first half of 2024, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $24.6 million, while the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approved $20.5 million for various programs.

The Office of Administrative Services detailed its comprehensive support for the KDA’s 222 full- time employees and 11 interns, emphasizing crucial areas such as human resources, recruitment, payroll, benefits, training, and legal compliance.

The Information Technology division also ensures the smooth operation of more than 100 IT systems, managing hardware and software, infrastructure, networking, and security.

A key topic of discussion was the allocation of funds through House Bill 6. These funds are essential for several programs, including Farms to Food Banks; County Fair Grants; the Kentucky Rural Mental Health, Suicide Prevention, and Farm Safety Program; the Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response; and the Division of Regulatory Field Services.

These allocations underscore our dedication to supporting and expanding agricultural and rural initiatives across the state.

Marketing and outreach initiatives also took center stage, with a focus on the thriving Kentucky Proud brand.

This program, which participated in major events like the Kroger Food Show with more than 60 vendors, continues to expand, now featuring 178 farmers markets across 114 counties.

Exciting new events at the Kentucky State Fair, such as the Ag Land Obstacle Course, Sunshine Class, and Commissioner’s Pumpkin, were announced, promising to enhance participation and showcase our agricultural excellence.

The Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, launched in January and funded by the USDA, addresses crucial middle-of-the-supply-chain infrastructure needs.

The program received an overwhelming response, with 96 equipment grant applications totaling $7.3 million and 42 infrastructure grant applications totaling $32.4 million.

This underscores the critical need for funding to address vital infrastructure requirements in Kentucky.

Consumer and environmental protection initiatives were also highlighted.

The Local Food for Schools program, with a $3.2 million grant and $2.1 million spent to date, benefits 120 farmers.

Similarly, the Local Food Purchase Assistance program, with an $11 million grant and $4.5 million spent, supports 128 producers, 80% of whom are socially disadvantaged.

These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to supporting local farmers and ensuring the availability of fresh, local produce in our schools and communities.

Our state veterinarian outlined key initiatives to protect the health and welfare of Kentucky’s livestock, including regulatory disease monitoring, education, and emergency management.

Efforts are underway to establish a comprehensive emergency management program to enhance response plans for high-consequence foreign animal diseases.

In closing, Commissioner Shell and officials with the Department of Agriculture provided an update on legal and advocacy efforts.

They expressed opposition to proposed EPA actions that could negatively impact meat processing and agricultural regulations and are actively engaging with federal agencies to support sustainable aviation fuels and economic development initiatives.

In another significant meeting, the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council convened to receive a report from the Administrative Office of the Courts.

The council discussed the implementation of legislation from the 2023 and 2024 Regular Sessions, including House Bill 611 and Senate Bill 11, which introduced changes to diversion lengths, habitual truancy processes, and notification procedures for schools.

Key updates were provided on various legislative measures, such as House Bills 3 (2023), 278, and 5, which modified detention decision procedures and forms for clarity and data tracking.

Senate Bill 20 also introduced procedures and forms to allow tracking of youthful offender data.

The FAIR Team reported on outcomes and member attendance, noting that of the 1,513 complaints closed in 2024, 52 percent were resolved outside of court, while 48 percent were referred to court.

Attendance rates have generally been on par with or above 2023 rates, with a notable 10 percent increase in attendance by the Department for Community-Based Services.

The state trends in detentions showed a significant decrease from 4,583 in 2006 to 1,555 in 2023, with 782 complaints detained at intake as of July.

While detentions decreased by 1 percent statewide, Jefferson County saw a remarkable 45 percent decrease, contrasted with a 21 percent increase in the rest of the state.

The percentage of violent offenses among detained charges has also declined in 2024.

The Administrative Office of the Courts will continue updating the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council on ongoing efforts to improve Kentucky’s juvenile justice system.

Definitions such as successful diversion, unsuccessful diversion, adjudication, and disposition were clarified to ensure transparency and understanding.

As we progress toward the 2025 session, these meetings will be more frequent and in-depth.

I am proud to be part of these efforts and to represent the interests of our community and commonwealth.

Your continued engagement is vital as we continue to hear updates throughout the interim.

