Herrmann named AA7 executive director

Jamie Herrmann has been named Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), according to Dr. Christine Raber, president of the AAA7 Board of Trustees.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 administers home and community‐based support programs for older adults and those with disabilities — utilizing federal, state and local funding for a variety of programs and services in a 10-county southern Ohio area including Scioto, Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross and Vinton counties.

In her new role, Herrmann will serve as the chief administrator, directing the affairs of the AAA7 and maintaining responsibility for the implementation of policies and programs for the benefit of older adults and/or at‐risk individuals.

She will also be representing the agency at national, state and local level meetings and conferences, and will advocate on behalf of the population served by the AAA7.

Herrmann will be joining the AAA7 from Compass Community Health, where she has been serving as the Revenue and Risk Director since 2017.

She is a graduate of Shawnee State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in individualized studies with a concentration in healthcare administration; and an associate’s degree in applied science in physical therapy assisting.

As a physical therapy assistant, Herrmann worked in hospital/inpatient, outpatient, school, and home health settings with most of her experience in the long-term care environment.

For 10 years, she co-owned and operated a contract therapy company that provided physical, occupational and speech therapy services to skilled nursing facilities in Scioto and Lawrence counties.

She continues to hold an active PTA license and has certifications in community health coding and billing, community health credentialing, and healthcare compliance.

In her community, Herrmann has volunteered her time serving on the conference planning committee for the Community Core at the Fuld Institute for Evidence-Based Practice at The Ohio State University College of Nursing from 2022 through 2023, as well as serving on the AAA7 Board of Directors from 2020 through 2024.

A native of Ironton, Herrmann is a graduate of Coal Grove High School.

She currently resides in Portsmouth with her husband and two children.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected for this position,” Herrmann said. “The AAA7 has an outstanding reputation and provides an invaluable service in our area. It will be a privilege to serve our community with the wonderful team at the AAA7.”

“On behalf of the AAA7 Board of Trustees, we are very excited to welcome Ms. Herrmann in her new role as our next Executive Director,” Raber said. “She brings a wealth of experience in addressing the health and long-term care needs of older adults across the continuum of care, and her expertise in the areas of compliance, credentialing, and billing is pivotal for the agency’s continued growth.”

For more information about the Area Agency on Aging District 7, please call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected].