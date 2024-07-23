Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, July 24

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activities, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

THURSDAY, July 25

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays through August.

SCIOTO LEPC—The next quarterly meeting of the Scioto County Local Emergency Planning Committee will be at 12:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Scioto County Department of Job and Family Services, 710 Court St., Portsmouth. All LEPC members and the public are welcome.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 26.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the community building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

CLAY SCHOOL BOARD—The Clay Local Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. at 44 Clay High St., Rosemount.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

FRIDAY, July 26

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH—Child must be present at this event that runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tracy Park in Portsmouth. Free school supplies, haircuts, hot dogs, chips and water for school-age kids 17 and younger are available. Also on site will be food trucks, inflatables, vendors, resource tables and Baker Farms.

FINAL FRIDAY—Check out the Portstock event — a production of Final Friday — at 3 Bridges, 132 Second St., Portsmouth. Music, food, vendors, free primitive camping, and more. Musical acts include Rumpke Mountain Boys, Luvdisk, and late-night drum circle. Event runs 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and attendees should bring a chair.

FAMILY FUN NIGHT 2024—This event by the Minford High School Marching Band features a cruise-in and kiddie cruise-in from 4 to 9 p.m., at Minford High School on Bond Road.

SATURDAY, July 27

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back. The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 28.

CABIN CRITTERS RUN—Chrome Angelz will be hosting their sixth annual Critter Run, which is a motorcycle charity ride to help raise funds for Cabin Critters Rescue. Chrome Angelz RC will once again lead the ride. Ride will leave from Ponderosa in Wheelersburg. Kickstands are up at 1 p.m., and ride will return to the same location. Cost is $20 for individual riders; $25 for double riders. For more information, visit CabinCrittersRescue.com.

STREET RODDERS CRUISE-IN—The Ohio River Street Rodders present their monthly cruise-in from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Scioto County Fairgrounds in Lucasville. It is Southern Ohio’s largest cruise-in, there is never a registration fee. No inside parking.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved