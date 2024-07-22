Portsmouth TODAY continues on Wednesday

Sarah Redoutey, speaking on Growing Rural Independence Together, at a previous Portsmouth Today event. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH — There is a lot to do in Portsmouth, with event planners and organizations struggling to plan functions without bumping into others and competing.

Whether you use the city’s website, the Chamber of Commerce, The Portsmouth Daily Times, or another resource for announcements and scheduling, you can always depend on the fact there will be something for you to do.

That is what three partners try to highlight with the quarterly Portsmouth TODAY meetings held in the Community Action Scioto County Welcome Center.

Started by Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom and the Chamber of Commerce, the event added the Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau to the list of sponsors last year.

Each quarter, the groups bring in no more than 10 organizations to speak on updates, events, and business.

The event is then closed with a few minutes for networking.

The event usually takes around 90 minutes to accomplish the goal.

It is open to the public and anyone is encouraged to attend.

“Portsmouth TODAY proves to be one of the Chamber of Commerce’s most successful events,” Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Carver said. “We partner with Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom and the Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau. I believe the strong collaborative spirit among our organizations plays a vital role in the event’s success. While our mission is empowering our members and fostering small business, strengthening our community falls right in place when we do the first two right. We’re pleased to extend the invitation to attend Portsmouth TODAY to the entire community.”

The most recent installment of the event was held last April at the Community Action Organization Scioto County Welcome Center.

They welcomed around 10 speakers and dozens of community members.

“Portsmouth TODAY went very well,” Carver said. “We always like to say when you come to one of the Portsmouth TODAY meetings that ‘you hear it here first.’ It’s encouraging to see all that going on in the area, all over the county. It’s wonderful to see the networking and collaborations taking place in the room as people discover new avenues in which to place their energies.”

Carver sees the health of the community as strong, and the event showcases that proof.

“There is so much going on and most people just don’t realize it, which is another reason we host this event,” Carver explained. “We always have an agenda outlined with planned speakers, but, by the time the event is over, we always learn of one or two more things going on. We have a lot of great events and progress going on. If you look at the Chamber calendar online, you’ll see there is something educational, or fun, or designed to better your health every day.”

The event highlights these many events, while also connecting the public with the organizers of the programs.

It can typically be a challenge to stay so connected, but Portsmouth TODAY makes it possible.

“Portsmouth TODAY is designed to inform the public about area events and major projects going on in all parts of the county. Sometimes it can be overwhelming getting all the details straight about what’s going on in the area, but at Portsmouth TODAY you can talk directly with the organizers of area events and projects to ensure all details are precise,” Carver said. “And it’s another way the Chamber, MSP in Bloom and PSCVB can bring people together.”

The next Portsmouth TODAY is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24 at 9 a.m. at the Community Action Organization Scioto County Welcome Center.

To be placed on the agenda, reach out to Carver.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

“We’ve got another great lineup for July 24. Some are returning presenters and others are new. Returning presenters include Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation, ARC of Appalachia, and many more!” Carver said. “You won’t be disappointed, and you’ll leave with so much more knowledge and appreciation for our community than when you came.”