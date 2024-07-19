Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced that the Scioto County Grand Jury met July 11 and returned 17 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Robert Lewis, 61
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Shelby Frazee, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Eric Bailey, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
William Barry, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Thomas Huff, 44
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance
Cody Stevens, 33
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Brandon Malone, 40
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Katie McGowan, 33
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Ronald Sierer, 58
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft (3 Counts)
Tampering with Evidence
Rocky Newman, 50
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Elijah Powell, 22
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Charles Scoggins, 47
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Breaking and Entering (2 Counts)
Alexandra Caudill, 29
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Theft
Telecommunications Fraud (3 Counts)
Misuse of Credit Cards (3 Counts)
Jeffrey Logan, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Douglas Bowling, 61
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Donald Fowler, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Mason Shumaker, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
