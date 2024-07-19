Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced that the Scioto County Grand Jury met July 11 and returned 17 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Robert Lewis, 61

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Shelby Frazee, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Eric Bailey, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

William Barry, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Thomas Huff, 44

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Cody Stevens, 33

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Brandon Malone, 40

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Katie McGowan, 33

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Ronald Sierer, 58

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft (3 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence

Rocky Newman, 50

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Elijah Powell, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Charles Scoggins, 47

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Breaking and Entering (2 Counts)

Alexandra Caudill, 29

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Theft

Telecommunications Fraud (3 Counts)

Misuse of Credit Cards (3 Counts)

Jeffrey Logan, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Douglas Bowling, 61

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Donald Fowler, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Mason Shumaker, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

