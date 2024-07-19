Local Briefs

LEPC meeting to be Thursday

The next quarterly meeting of the Scioto County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 in the conference room of Scioto County Department of Job and Family Services, 710 Court St., Portsmouth.

All LEPC members and the public are welcome.

ODOT projects expected to affect traffic

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Scioto County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

-Work has begun as of April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 23 and Ohio 728 between the Portsmouth and Lucasville. Work will occur daily for this construction. It is expected to be complete this summer.

-Another super load is expected to impact various roadways in Scioto County. It is expected to be in Scioto County on Thursday and Friday. It will spend Thursday night at the ODOT Scioto County Garage in Lucasville. This is the 14th of nearly two dozen “super loads” that will make their way from a dock on the Ohio River near Manchester in Adams County to New Albany in Licking County.

This load, an air processor known as a cold box used in the silicon chip manufacturing process, measures approximately 23-feet tall, 20-feet wide, 280-feet long, and weighs 916,000 pounds. The move is scheduled to take more than a week. It will make stops in West Portsmouth, Lucasville, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, Pickerington, and Pataskala, before being delivered on Tuesday, July 30.

ODOT seeks comment on Ohio 348 bridge rehab

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge rehabilitation project on Ohio 348 in Scioto County.

SCI-348-17.51 (PID 119950) It is proposed repair the existing structure on Ohio 348 between Ohio 104 and U.S. 23. The project is located in the rural area of Valley and Morgan townships.

The project will not require new right-of-way. No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The funding for the project is 80-percent federal and 20-percent state. The roadway will remain open for the duration of the project.

The environmental commitment date is Sept. 1. The project is currently expected to be awarded on May 5, 2025.

Written comments should be submitted by Aug. 16 to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. They can also be submitted through email at [email protected].

OMJ Pike County van to be at Waverly Back to School Bash

The Workforce & Business Development Program of the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be visiting various locations throughout the area each month in the OhioMeansJobs Pike County van.

During these events, representatives will provide information about available jobs in the area, educational training opportunities, and supportive services for local job seekers through the grants that fund these programs.

The next OMJ Van is scheduled to be at the Waverly City Schools Back to School Bash from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19 at the Raidiger Field parking lot, 409 East Second St., Waverly.

Visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org for upcoming dates and locations for the OMJ Van.

