A recent rehearsal where the kids couldn’t help but make the volunteers laugh. Submitted photo

The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) has partnered with the Suicide Prevention Coalition to present a dinner theatre fundraising event that is being sponsored by Community Action Organization of Scioto County (CAO) and Shawnee State University (SSU), having donated space for the rehearsals and show and hope to entertain the whole family during the comedy offerings of Kids Say the Darndest Things by Art Linkletter.

The event features the talents of Addysen McCallister, Anneliese Rivera, Annlee Hale, Denver Davis, Kyiden Chambliss, Laiken Bradley, Laylah Mitilien, and Tate Campbell.

The show is being directed by PLT veteran Chelsea Mitilien, who was last seen on stage in another fundraiser, Every Brilliant Thing, which raised funding for suicide prevention as well. It is her first time directing.

“It’s going great but directing involves a lot more than I was expecting,” Mitilien said. “There are so many things that go into directing a show that you don’t think about until you’re in the nitty gritty of it, especially when you’re not rehearsing or performing in the theatre, which is just one more step involving venue, food, volunteers, decorations, and more.”

The semi-formal dinner is being catered by the Scioto Ribber.

There will also be raffles and prizes, including four individual tickets to The Escape Game in Cincinnati and a mini photo session from Brigitte Cook Photography.

The show itself comes highly recommended by the director.

“The show is hilarious. We, as a board for the Suicide Prevention Coalition, wanted to choose something that would bring out awareness around suicide and how it impacts people who are survivors or have been impacted by it in some way,” Mitilien said. “So, we wanted to bring people together, but not harp on that subject, like the show we did last year, which had some light undertones, but was more serious. This show is about bringing people together and getting great laughs.”

According to Mitilien, Linkletter, from the show of the same title, wrote this script and it is in the same spirit as the original syndication.

“It is much like the 50s or 60s television show, where they interview these kids,” Mitilien said. “With our cast, some have acted, and some haven’t, but it has made for a unique experience where each kid has been able to develop their own personality, because it isn’t as if the kid is playing a character—they are really playing a different version of themselves.”

The director went on to say rehearsals have been a blast for everyone involved and she believes the show will be a big hit.

“As we’ve had practice after practice after practice, we just keep laughing because of the things these kids are saying,” Mitilien said. “Even now, as we approach the show, it can be hard to get through some rehearsals because the kids keep cracking us up.”

While the kids are certainly enjoying themselves, Mitilien says the community guests will also get something out of the production that is more than just laughs.

“I think it will bring the community together. It supports a cause and provides a place to gather and rally around a cause. I lost my dad to suicide when I was younger, so the cause and impact is so important to me,” Mitilien said. “It is a heavy topic and people may not want to talk about it. To bring people together to laugh and have a really good time, while still recognizing this epidemic, and reminding people it is OK to ask for help, is a great opportunity.”

The show will be for one night only, with the curtain opening on August 2 at 7 p.m.

It will be held at the CAO of Scioto County Welcome Center at 433 Second Street, in both community meeting rooms, which are being opened to offer more space.

Space is limited and people are encouraged to get tickets early, as admission will be cut off on July 26.

Admission is $50 and comes with dinner.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.pltlive.org.