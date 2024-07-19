Greene murder trial starts Monday

The murder trial of a man accused of killing someone at a party in 2023 is due to start on Monday, according to court documents.

Aden Greene stands accused in the shooting death of Nathaniel Chase McQuinley, 20, of Wheelersburg, at a party on July 29, 2023.

The Scioto County Grand Jury indicted Greene, then a 17-year-old juvenile, with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and four counts of felonious assault.

Five of the charges also include three-year firearm specifications.

Greene, 18, of Portsmouth, was bound over from juvenile court to Scioto County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 27.

His bond was set at $300,000.

He is currently lodged at the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center near Chillicothe.

Greene’s trial begins with jury selection at 8:30 a.m. on Monday before Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn.

The jury trial was originally scheduled for April, but was rescheduled.

Attorneys for the prosecution will be Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman and Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Loesche.

Slated to represent Greene are defense attorneys Don Olsen and Peter Scranton, both of Columbus.

Reach Lori McNelly at