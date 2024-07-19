Engineer Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25 for his department. All dates shown are weather permitting.
Contractor Work
Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road and Gallia Pike in Green Township will be down to one lane. Contractors will be working on a drainage improvement project. Traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers
County Crew Work
Traffic will be maintained with flaggers
Berm Repair
Pond Run Road in Nile Township Monday
Ditching
Gallia Pike in Green and Porter townships Tuesday
Colley Road in Rush Township Wednesday and Thursday
Mowing
Houston Hollow-Candy Run Road in Jefferson Township
Maple Benner and Rosemount Road in Clay Township
Woods Ridge in Clay and Harrison townships
Duck Run Road and Colley Road in Rush Township
Henley Deemer Road and McDermott Pond Creek Road in Union and Rush townships
Carey’s Run Road in Rush, Union and Washington townships
Big Run Road and Sedan Crabtree in Morgan Township
Big Bear Creek Road in Morgan and Rarden townships
Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740) 259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.
