Engineer Report

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25 for his department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Contractor Work

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road and Gallia Pike in Green Township will be down to one lane. Contractors will be working on a drainage improvement project. Traffic will be maintained by the use of flaggers

County Crew Work

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers

Berm Repair

Pond Run Road in Nile Township Monday

Ditching

Gallia Pike in Green and Porter townships Tuesday

Colley Road in Rush Township Wednesday and Thursday

Mowing

Houston Hollow-Candy Run Road in Jefferson Township

Maple Benner and Rosemount Road in Clay Township

Woods Ridge in Clay and Harrison townships

Duck Run Road and Colley Road in Rush Township

Henley Deemer Road and McDermott Pond Creek Road in Union and Rush townships

Carey’s Run Road in Rush, Union and Washington townships

Big Run Road and Sedan Crabtree in Morgan Township

Big Bear Creek Road in Morgan and Rarden townships

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740) 259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

