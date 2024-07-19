Community Calendar

SATURDAY, July 20

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. This week, the MSPIB Farmers Market welcomes local artists and their work.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 28.

SUNDAY, July 21

MONDAY, July 22

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

TUESDAY, July 23

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave. Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

WEDNESDAY, July 24

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activities, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouts are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

THURSDAY, July 25

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through August.

SCIOTO LEPC—The next quarterly meeting of the Scioto County Local Emergency Planning Committee will be at 12:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Scioto County Department of Job and Family Services, 710 Court St., Portsmouth. All LEPC members and the public are welcome.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. All (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 26.

ADVISORY BOARD—The Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant EM Site Specific Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss DOE progress at the Portsmouth site, subcommittee updates, and public comment. The meeting will be in Room 160 at the OSU Endeavor Center, 1862 Shyville Road, Piketon. For more information, all (740)289-5249.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the community building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

CLAY SCHOOL BOARD—The Clay Local Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. at 44 Clay High St., Rosemount.

