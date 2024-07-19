Block Party Extravaganza next week

Volunteers at last year’s event Submitted photo

First Presbyterian Church is working hard with a team of congregation members and community volunteers to bring the annual Block Party Extravaganza back next week.

The event, which started only three years ago, has made a big splash in Boneyfiddle as a day of free, family-friendly fun that welcomes many each year.

“We bring ministry and fellowship outside the church building,” Diane Boster, an elder within the church, explained. “We always have music, food, good conversation, inflatables, face painting, kids’ games, cornhole, a fishing pond; we just want to be out, among people, and welcoming to all.”

According to the church, the event will feature music by Moth Man, free food, games and bounce houses, community partners and community spirit.

“It is free. That’s the most important thing to us. We want people to come without any burden of cost,” Boster said. “The weather is supposed to be enjoyable, and we want to hang out and enjoy music with all.”

Boster said that this event is organized because it brings the community together and takes ministry outside the halls of their building.

“This is a Deacon’s and Ministry of Congregational Life project,” Boster said. “This is a way to get to know our neighbors. In fact, our t-shirts even read ‘Won’t you be our neighbor.’ We got permission from the Fred Rogers Foundation to use that. Our t-shirt shows a house and people with activities and the saying, along with ‘We are your neighbor.’”

The purpose of bringing community together is important to the church.

“Community is very important. That is the word of Christ in the Bible to welcome strangers. So, our congregation has been a worshiping community,” Boster said. “The first chartered church in Portsmouth proper, we are over 200 years old. This is just a way for us to get to know people, particularly within the Boneyfiddle area, and for people to find out who we are and understanding of our mission.”

The annual Block Party Extravaganza will be held at 221 Court Street between 4 and 7 p.m. on July 27.

For further details, email [email protected] or call 740.353.4259.

The church reminds guests to bring a lawn chair to enjoy this family-friendly event and to listen to music.

“It’s a time-honored tradition of bringing neighbors together to talk with longtime friends, make new ones, enjoy delicious food and live entertainment, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of our Boneyfiddle neighborhood,” the church said in a released graphic. “So, get ready to create lasting memories as we turn our street into a hub of laughter and camaraderie.”