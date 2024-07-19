2nd SSU Cheer Camp set

PORTSMOUTH — First-year Shawnee State head coach Michelle Boldman and the cheerleading program at Shawnee State will host a second Shawnee State Cheer Camp — which is set for Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of Shawnee State.

The camp, which costs $40 per person, is available for any individual from the ages of 14 to 20.

It will include drills for motions, jumps, crowd involvement and tryout prep work — with two cheers and a dance to also be included in the camp.

All campers will receive a t-shirt.

To register, please visit https://admissions.shawnee.edu/register/cheer_camp.

Registrants will need to download the emergency medical and release form, the parental consent and release form, and the camps/lessons/trainings and clinic release and consent form.

To ensure successful camp registration, click the second checkbox option under Camp Dates.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, please visit www.ssubears.com or visit the X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears, https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears, https://www.instagram.com/ssubears/?hl=en, and/or https://www.youtube.com/@ssubearsathletics/videos.

For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, or for sponsorship of specific SSU student-athletes or events, please visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and/or https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.