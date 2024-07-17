Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, July 17

SCIOTO DD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct a personnel/finance committee meeting at 3:45 p.m. in Room 101 at Vern Riffe School, 2619 Gallia St., Portsmouth. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss annual wage adjustments.

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activites, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—The Valley Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in the Valley High School library, 1821 Ohio 728, Lucasville.

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Minford Fire Station, 8484 Ohio 335, Minford.

THURSDAY, July 18

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through August.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

SCIOTO DD—The Scioto County Developmental Disabilities board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. If needed, an ethics meeting will be at 4:45 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH SCHOOL BOARD—The Portsmouth City Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Portsmouth High School, 1225 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS—The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors and First State Bank, Hatcher Real Estate, and Big Daddy’s Catering is sponsoring this event at the Kricker Innovation Hub, 221 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. The event begins at 5 p.m., and there is no charge for Chamber members. This networking opportunity allows attendees to connect professionally and exchange ideas. Call (740) 353-7647 for more information.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

FRIDAY, July 19

SSU NIGHT WITH THE PAINTS—Shawnee State University gets the nod at this home game of the Chillicothe Paints vs. the Champion City Kings. Pre-game cookout is at 6:05 p.m., first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Ticket info is available at www.shawneestatealumni.com/paints. The Shawnee State Alumni Association is giving away 50 free tickets to SSU Alumni. Claim your tickets by emailing [email protected]. Requests for free tickets are limited to 4 per person and while supplies last.

SATURDAY, July 20

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. This week, the MSPIB Farmers Market welcomes local artists and their work.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

SUNDAY, July 21

MONDAY, July 22

TUESDAY, July 23

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave.Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.