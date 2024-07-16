SSU women’s XC, T&F programs continue building

Wamsley

PORTSMOUTH — Loaded with young talent, the Shawnee State women’s cross country and track and field programs showcased a glimpse of what is likely to come with their performances over the course of the 2023-24 academic year.

In all, a total of nine different SSU women’s cross country and track and field athletes earned an all-conference honor of some type, with standouts Olivia Cisco and Haidyn Wamsley winning multiple River States Conference track and field championships as individuals — and earning first-team all-RSC honors to boot.

Jozi Brown, Mckenna Pannell, Juniper Allen, Jessica Elick, Amanda Salmons, Makaela Lovely and Natalie Brammer also obtained either second or third-team all-RSC honors in at least one event themselves — with Brammer joining Cisco and Wamsley as an NAIA National Qualifier in track and field as a racewalk qualifier.

SSU Women’s XC

finishes as RSC Runner-Up

Continuing its own strong running tradition in 2024, Shawnee State started out the year in fantastic fashion, placing second at the RSC Championships — after four runners placed in the top-21, including Cisco, who placed seventh and was ultimately named as a first-team all-RSC honoree.

Allen, Elick and Pannell were each named as third-team all-RSC recipients— and to add onto the good fortunes for the Bears, Allen, Cisco and Elick, along with Beth Middleton, Sydney Reed, Kiersten Evans, Ivy Gentry and Brammer, who all competed in the 2023 RSC Cross Country Championships, all return for the 2024-25 season.

Brudy, Cisco, Wamsley go on tear

during outdoor season

While Shawnee State got excellent efforts throughout the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons from various individuals, the trio of Brianna Brudy, Cisco and Wamsley were particularly impressive throughout.

The former Northwest star Wamsley, who ended up winning the RSC’s High Jump Championship in both the indoor and outdoor disciplines, qualified for her second NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship appearance by notching an NAIA National ‘B’ Standard.

Seeded 22nd among all national participants heading into the Marion, Ind.-based NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships, Wamsley posted a personal-best high jump of five feet and six inches to place in 11th overall nationally in the event — and has an excellent opportunity to climb into NAIA All-America status in both the indoor and outdoor ranks in 2025.

A skilled distance runner, Cisco really turned up the dial during the outdoor season — as the sophomore set an RSC record-setting time of 37:34.83 in the 10,000-meter run, and finished just two seconds off of her personal best time of 37:32.79, set just three weeks earlier at the Lee Fast Break Athletics Invite in Cleveland, Tenn.

Cisco’s NAIA National ‘B’ Standard showing in that event allowed the talented harrier to qualify for the NAIA National Championships as an outdoor participant as well, where the Waverly High School alum finished 22nd nationally in a stacked 10,000 meter run field.

Competing in just the outdoor track and field season, Brudy — a multi-sport athlete like Wamsley but a women’s soccer player as opposed to Wamsley who is a volleyball standout — proved to be a quick learner.

Perhaps helping push Wamsley to a national standard mark with her own jumping abilities, Brudy joined Cisco and Wamsley by posting the most team best marks of the 2024 season by events with three each — as Brudy posted the top 100-meter dash time (12.40), the top 200-meter dash time (26.02) and the top long jump (18 feet, one inch).

The talented Floridian did all of this in her first seven collegiate meets — and has a real opportunity to be a national standard-setting individual when the 2025 track and field seasons roll around.

Academic stalwarts abound

In addition to the cross country and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field programs all posting a GPA above 3.4, a total of nine individuals in or between all three disciplines earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades.

Four individuals — Cisco, Evans, Pannell and Wamsley — were ultimately named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District list as a result of their work in the classroom as well in their respective events, whether in cross country, track and field, or both disciplines.

From a character standpoint, Jessica Elick was named to the RSC’s Champions of Character Team in cross country, Jozi Brown was named to the same unit in indoor track and field, and Beth Middleton was SSU’s nominee to the RSC CoC squad on the outdoor track and field side of the coin.

Additional

In addition to the above trio, Brown finished as the RSC’s Runner-Up — and a second-team all-RSC honoree — in the indoor 3,000-meter and outdoor 10,000-meter runs.

Meanwhile, Wheelersburg’s Salmons was part of Shawnee State’s indoor 4-by-800 meter relay unit that finished as an RSC Runner-Up as well.

Brammer’s RSC Runner-Up finish in the indoor 3,000-meter racewalk and Makaela Lovely’s third-team all-RSC high jump rounded out the complete list of conference honorees from the women’s track and field standpoint.

Brammer is also a Wheelersburg graduate.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, please visit www.ssubears.com or visit the X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears, https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears, https://www.instagram.com/ssubears/?hl=en, and/or https://www.youtube.com/@ssubearsathletics/videos.

For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, or for sponsorship of specific SSU student-athletes or events, please visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and/or https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.