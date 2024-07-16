PLT closes season, opens season, casts, and develops

PLT’s Shawshank Redemption cast taking a final bow at the encore performance Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The Portsmouth Little Theatre’s (PLT) Shawshank Redemption cast recently took final bows after extending their season closer to additional performances after major community interest. Despite that closure on season 75, the board of governors aren’t slowing down as one may expect.

“Last season was incredibly successful and exciting for our actors, board members, and patrons,” PLT President Kayla Parker stated. “We had two huge shows with great name recognition, had the opportunity to introduce the community to some shows they weren’t familiar with, welcomed several new faces onto our stage, and increased our season ticket holders from 24 to 234.”

They started their potential break by announcing another full season and beginning sales on season tickets, as well as the planning of the Annual Marlowe Awards. On the heels of that announcement, they began planning development on façade repairs and renovations, including new, massive doors that will be the talk of season ticket holder when they return in October. Finally, they posted the new cast for the show that will kick off the season in three short months.

Taking the stage in Shawshank were Andy Maillet as Andy Dufresne, Buster Davis as Ellis Boyd Redding, Eric Gray as Warden Stammas, Bob Johnson as Captain Bryan Hadley, Adam Lucas as Bogs Diamond, Greg Ballengee as Brooksie, Stewart Perkins as Mert Entwistle, Vincent Herman as Rooster, Eugenio Perez as Rico, Todd Eichenlaub as Tommy Williams, Mel Smith as Jordan Dawkins, and Greg Bauer as Pinky.

Making her directorial debut with this show was PLT Vice President Kelli Riffe, who has overseen the production from casting to adding final touches. Riffe, a now seasoned actress and major success story for the theatre, was a first-time actress just a few years ago, quickly integrating herself into the fabric and success of the theatre, creating formative change that increased the budgets, put in many hours of sweat equity, and never turning down an opportunity to give back to the community through her theatrical endeavors on stage and behind the scenes.

“Shawshank went amazing,” Riffe said. “I mean, we made it rain on the journey out to Andy’s freedom. I feel like closing with such a strong performance has only given the PLT patrons more to look forward to in the future seasons. The 75th season was so strong, start to finish, and moving forward into the 76th season, the board of governors have hoped to match or exceed expectations with the choice of the season’s productions. Come see what everyone has been talking about.”

Parker agreed with her Vice President in regard to momentum.

“I think PLT has a great momentum going and we have many things in the works to keep surprising and impressing the community,” Parker said. “We’ve really grown our volunteer base and it’s only making it easier to accomplish big goals and continue pulling off more and more exciting things. I think if the community sticks with us and continues to watch us grow and evolve, they are going to really love the direction we are taking in the seasons to come. Stay tuned!”

Wait Until Dark will open the 76th season with Kasie McCreary set to direct, assisted by Adam Lucas.

The cast has been announced as Leigh Anne Smith as Susy Hendrix, Julie Buckler as Susy Hendrix understudy, Todd Eichenlaub as Sam Hendrix, Vincent Herman as Sgt. Carlino, Andrew Flege as Mike Talman, Thaddius Barker as Harry Roat Jr., Aubrey Fritz as Gloria, and Cody Phillips as Policeman.

The show will run October 11, 12, 18, and 19.

A Christmas Story will welcome people to the theatre for the holidays season with Eva Martin once again directing. The show will run December 6, 7, 13, and 14.

The Play that Goes Wrong will continue the season on February 14, 15, 21, and 22.

The theatre will bring music back with the hit show Tick, Tick…BOOM! on April 18, 19, 25 and 26. It will be directed by Trevor McCormick.

M*A*S*H will be directed by Kelli Riffe and Kayla Parker, closing the season on June 13, 14, 20, and 21.

To enjoy local performing arts this upcoming season, visit PLT online at www.pltlive.com or arrive at the theatre 30 minutes before showtime on performance days. Admission ranges from $15 to $18. The board warned people tickets onsite may be extremely limited, due to demand. They also recommend people to get season tickets to save money on individual tickets, which also saves time and hassle.