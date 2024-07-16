HulaDays to fundraise for jollier days this weekend

The ice-skating rink welcomes thousands of children each year. With the expense, this fundraiser will make it possible for additional lighting and displays in other parts of the downtown area. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The days have been humid and hot, with temperatures resting in the 80s and 90s. Naturally, this has everyone’s minds on one obvious thing: Christmas.

Of course, this topic is on everyone’s minds only because three community organizations have partnered to bring Christmas back to the Hallmark Hometown this July as a fundraiser for upcoming seasonal displays.

So, when you travel downtown and see Christmas decorations adorning the public right of way on Court Street this weekend, know three major community organizations, Friends of Portsmouth (FOP), Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom (MSPiB), and the Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau, are teaming up to create a wintry wonderland with the new event: Hallmark Hometown Huladays

The Christmas in July event will feature music by local band Wild Son, food from the Scioto Ribber, the presence of a “summer Santa,” a special edition ornament, ornament making for the large Winterfest Christmas tree, split the pot, and more.

“It’s Christmas in July, so that means we have a summer vibe. We’re going to have a summery feel with a summer Santa. There are a lot of Christmas lovers who support Winterfest, but it won’t be that over the top as far as decorations, but we will definitely have it Christmassy,” FoP Executive Director Bryan Smith said. “Santa will be very jolly. He has been our Santa before, and people love him. I believe he will be in board shorts and partial outfit for a summer look.”

People can visit the scene, participate in events, and listen to music for just $25. For $50, they can also receive a meal catered by the Scioto Ribber.

“This is a Christmas in July family-fun event that Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom and Friends of Portsmouth are doing as a fundraiser,” Smith explained. “People can expect great food, fun entertainment at 7 p.m., Christmas events, face painting, a snow cone truck, a beer garden, and it’ll be a very festive Christmas in July.”

Executive Director for MSPiB, Emily Uldrich, spoke highly of their efforts, claiming people have been wanting something like this event.

“I’m so excited to partner with Friends of Portsmouth and the Visitor’s Bureau to plan a great fundraiser for the holiday attractions,” Uldrich said. “My neighbors were actually telling me how much they missed Ribs on the Ribber, where they shut down the street for ribs. I told them, ‘Oh, do I have the event for you!’ We will have all sorts of fun things and a tent in the street for shade. It’ll be a fun time in downtown Portsmouth.”

Smith also commented on the need for more summer celebrations.

“We know it is hot and we are in the dead of summer, but there really isn’t another summer event going on in the downtown right now, so this adds another twist to bring an annual event back in the summer and build on it every year,” Smith explained.

Funding from the event will go towards holiday lighting funds for MSPiB and FOP.

“We got together as a group trying to figure out how to raise more money for light displays around town,” Smith explained. “So, this is what we came up with. We’ve been talking for four or five months and we’re ready for Christmas in July. Any amount raised will help our organizations buy new lights or replace lights that have gone back. I’d love to say we will raise $20,000, but anything we can get will make for a better holiday season.”

Smith said that there is a lot of importance in investing in the holiday season.

“We bring a ton of people for holidays,” Smith said. “We get a ton of visitors who want to see our light displays, want to visit our events, shop at our stores, eat at our restaurants, and stay in our hotels. It brings a lot of money to the area, and we know the more we can invest in the efforts then the more we will succeed.”

With Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom investing heavily in hundreds of greenery arrangements all over downtown and Friends of Portsmouth investing in Winterfest, including the ice-skating rink, Santa’s Workshop, Market Street décor, and more, it takes a heavy toll on both budgets. Smith said this event will help them spread their jolly seasonal work further by allowing them to invest in other parts of downtown to brighten the atmosphere and create more cheer.

“It is extremely important for both organizations, MSPiB and FoP, to come up with additional funds, because we are both looking at new lights and displays for a more combined effort in the downtown this season,” Smith said. Also, we are a Hallmark Hometown. I think we should celebrate that year-round. I think a lot of people will agree with me and find joy in us starting now, before we really hit the ground running later in the year. I think this will eventually be big and this is a start nobody will want to miss.”

The organizations are encouraging all to get their tickets immediately, to secure their spot in the event this weekend. Tickets for the event can be found at the Community Action Organization of Scioto County Welcome Center, Neal Hatcher Real Estate office, or online by visiting the Facebook pages of the three organizations. Huladays will be held July 20, between 5 and 9 p.m. on Court Street, between Front and Second Streets.