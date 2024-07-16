Commissioners speak on sales tax, roads and community housing

Sales tax revenue is down in Scioto County, as well as around Ohio, according to the county commissioners.

“We are continuing to see a drag on our sales tax revenue. I think it’s a reflection on the economy as a whole,” said Scioto County Commission Chair Bryan Davis. “It’s becoming harder and hrader with the press on everyone with inflation and the cost of living, period. Utilities, food, medicine, you name it. Everyone’s getting hit hard at every turn.”

Ohio’s sales tax rate is 5.75 percent. Consumers in Scioto County are paying 7.25 percent total in total sales tax on purchases made locally due to 1.5 percent added for local government needs.

“It’s starting to have a reflection not only on our sales tax revenue, our base, but across the state of Ohio,” Davis said.

Across the state, there has been a dive in revenue.

“It’s hitting everywhere, it’s not just here. The state of Ohio itself has seen a reduction in sales tax revenue,” Davis said. “Something to watch.”

The commissioners also:

-Signed off on the completion of two mortgages through the Community Housing Improvement Program, or CHIP. The mortgages were in the amounts of $27,999 and $38,800 and saw two residents doing repairs and staying in their homes.

“This is a satisfaction of mortgage. Once again, a successful contract between the Scioto County Board of Commissioners as part of our CHIP program for rehabbing owner-occupied houses,” Davis said.

-Approved Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority to apply for a $20,000 grant to upgrade door and entrance locks at Hudson House “to ensure the safety of our residents.”

-Accepted $7.79 from Help America Vote

-Established a fund and approved the notice to proceed on the Ohio River Road Safety Project. This is expected to correct some drainage issues in Wheelersburg. County Engineer Darren LeBrun worked with the Porter Township Trustees to get a grant of $500,000 to help fund the project.

