Marlins slip past Reds for win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Xavier Edwards’ RBI-single in the eighth inning gave the Miami Marlins a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Edwards’ two-out hit drove in Jake Burger for the Marlins, who salvaged the series finale.

Fernando Cruz (3-7) struck out the first two batters in the inning before Burger doubled into the left-field corner.

All-Star Tanner Scott made his first appearance of the series, and earned his 14th save by getting the last four outs.

A.J. Puk (3-8) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief.

The Reds finished 5-5 on their 10-game homestand.

Miami’s Trevor Rogers did not allow a hit until the sixth inning.

Jonathan India doubled and Elly De La Cruz hit his team-leading 17th home run to tie the game at 2-2.

Rogers went 5 2/3 innings.

He allowed two runs and two hits and three walks.

“He was great,” Marlins’ manager Skip Schumaker said. “He threw his fastball really well at the top. His changeup was really good today. Kept the ball on the ground for the most part. Elly hit a home run. He’s a good player. That’s going to happen. But he did enough for us to keep us in the game.”

The Marlins broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning.

Reds starter Nick Lodolo walked Edwards with one out.

Jesus Sanchez singled and left fielder Spencer Steer’s throwing error allowed Edwards to reach third and Sanchez to get to second base.

Jonah Bride hit a two-run single.

“Bride had some good at-bats,” Schumaker said. “Up the middle for a big hit, two-out RBI. Just played good defense as well. Spot starting is not easy.”

The Reds went all-in during the seventh inning.

With two outs and two on, Reds manager David Bell used three pinch hitters and gave up the designated hitter when Tyler Stephenson had to go behind the plate.

The move left only Edwin Rios on the bench.

Puk entered the game to finish the inning.

“I felt like there were some scoring opportunities. It didn’t work. We were a little short in the last inning,” said Bell who was selected to the All-Star Game coaching staff.

Lodolo left the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth.

He went 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs and three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Tony Santillan retired Bryan De La Cruz with the bases loaded to get out of the jam.

“It wasn’t a blister,” said Lodolo, who missed two starts with a blister. “There was some skin tearing away. It was a little uncomfortable. It’s not an excuse when I’m out there. I’ve got to get it done.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: T.J. Friedl (hamstring) and Stuart Fairchild (back) will report to Goodyear, Arizona over the All-Star break to continue to work their way back from injuries.

UP NEXT

Reds: visit Washington for a three-game series starting on Friday.