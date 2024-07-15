Ky. budget highlights: public pensions

Public pensions are a tough topic. They are complicated and the money we spend on them certainly does not create the same level of excitement as a new road or water project, broadband or education funding. However, they are critical to ensuring we have the public workforce to provide state services. After all, without pensions, we would not have Troopers or teachers, road crews or social workers.

The House budget passed earlier this year (HB 6/2024RS) continues our commitment to funding the Kentucky Retirement System (KRS) and the Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement System (KTRS). In fact, it funds them at the actuarially required contribution (ARC) rate, which is considerably more than that required by state law. Unfortunately, every dollar is necessary to ensure that the funds are solvent for future retirees, after more than a generation of the state’s leaders failed to properly fund them while their own boards and leadership adopted misguided policies.

These are the current pension provisions in the House Budget:

Kentucky Public Pension Authority:

Provides $500 million to pay toward the unfunded liability of the Kentucky Employees Non-Hazardous Pension system

Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement (KTRS):

Increases funding to the KTRS pension by $159.2 million in FY 25 and $302.1 million in FY 26, as well as directing the use of $29.3 million in FY 23 excess to continue paying not only the amount required by law, but meeting the actuarially determined contribution in both fiscal years

Directs the use of $11 million in existing excess state funding for retiree health insurance in FY 25 and increases funding by $6.5 million in FY 26 to continue covering the cost of coverage for members who have retired since July 1, 2010, but are not yet eligible for Medicare

Amends sick leave liability reporting language to require the full actuarial cost of member sick leave as a percentage of payroll and in total dollars by debt source by December 1, 2025 in order to get a more accurate accounting of the liability

Increases by $900,000 in FY 25 and $1.7 million in FY 26 to update and maintain the pathway system

In addition, we also allocated $230 million towards the pension debt with the passage of HB 1:

$100 million towards the unfunded liability of the Kentucky Employees Non-Hazardous Pension System

$50 million for the Kentucky State Police Retirement Fund

$80 million for the Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement System’s unfunded liability

As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at [email protected] and keep track through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.

Rep. Danny Bentley represents Greenup County in the Kentucky State House of Representatives.