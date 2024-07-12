Scioto County Sheriff Reports

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Several calls from the Garden City area about fireworks being shot off. 12:13 a.m., Monday, July 8.

PROWLER—Report of someone with a flashlight looking in cars on Campbell Road. 12:44 a.m., Monday, July 8.

PROWLER—Report from Dry Run Road of someone trying to break into a residence. 1:47 a.m., Monday, July 8.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Noel Lane of dogs being locked in a truck all day. 10:22 a.m., Monday, July 8.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report of a strange truck parked on Washington Boulevard property. 11:06 a.m., Monday, July 8.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Dehner Street of a dog outside with no food or water and sores on its body. Dog warden was contacted. 1:19 p.m., Monday, July 8.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE—Report of a chase on U.S. 52 through New Boston into Portsmouth. Two subjects taken into custody. Case was turned over to the Portsmouth Police Department. 4:23 p.m., Monday, July 8.

INVESTIGATED—Report of stolen car tags on Blue Run County Road. One male, one female taken into custody. 7:32 p.m., Monday, July 8.

VANDALISM—Report from Twelfth Street of a vehicle’s window broken. 10:08 p.m., Monday, July 8.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a woman beating on the front door of a residence, trying to force entry into a residence. 10:33 p.m., Monday, July 8.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male with a pitbull in line on foot at a restaurant drive-thru on Ohio River Road. Individual had a warrant and was taken into custody. The dog warden was contacted and took custody of the pitbull. 11:59 a.m., Tuesday, July 9.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a two vehicle collision on Dogwood Ridge Road. No entrapment. Porter Township and EMT-Ohio also responded. 4:51 p.m., Tuesday, July 9.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a man being hit by a car driven by a minor female on Richard Road. Male was transported for treatment, minor female was taken into custody. Children’s Services was contacted. 8:47 p.m., Tuesday, July 9.

THEFT—Report of appliances stolen from a residence on Coleman Road. 9:05 p.m., Tuesday, July 9.

