Council to hear third reading on Spartan property transfer

In a departure from their normal meeting schedule due to conflicts, Portsmouth City Council will meet in regular session again Monday night. Among other items, councilmembers will hear a third reading on the transfer of Spartan Municipal Stadium and surrounding properties to Southern Ohio Port Authority for eventual takeover by Shawnee State University.

The historic property and former home of Portsmouth’s NFL team, the Spartans, will then be maintained by the university instead of the city. The idea for transferring the property came about due to the expense of maintaining it.

“The City has exhausted all avenues to attain financial help in preserving the properties,” said Portsmouth Mayor Charlotte Gordon.

She said SSU approached the City about taking over the property for a future home for its women’s softball team.

“They are committed to build a women’s softball stadium. They have a top-notch coach and winning team that need a home field,” Gordon said. “SSU development of those fields and stadium would continue the riverfront development the city will be embarking on since receiving the grant from the State of Ohio. Their commitment to invest in women’s sports is vital and will keep local talent here as well as attracting more to come to Portsmouth.”

The agreement does not restrict what can be done with the property.

“SSU is sensitive to the historic importance of both Spartan and Branch Rickey stadiums. However, like any property transfer, the City is not dictating stipulations in the development,” Gordon said. “SSU has a beautiful, well-maintained campus; their sports facilities, both inside and outside, are impeccable. The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts is also exquisite and all of their sports activities and art productions are open to the citizens to enjoy, enhancing our way of life and contributing to the standard of living of our region. I trust they will do the same with this land, giving more for Portsmouth to be proud of.”

In addition to the stadium itself, the transfer also includes the Branch Rickey ball fields. The property transfer will include Spartan Municipal Stadium and the fields west of the stadium, including the softball field next to the city service department on Mary Ann Street.

Unless deemed an emergency, City Council hears three readings on legislation presented to them prior to taking a vote. Monday will see third reading on this issue, which means it is likely City Council will vote on the measure. They also have the option to table the legislation.

Council will also be hearing second reading on the transfer of the former Adelphia building, 807 Washington St., to SOPA. The property has been vacant for years, but “is suitable for reinvestment to the right developer which is a task the Southern Ohio Port Authority has better outreach and capabilities to market the property in hopes of revitalizing downtown Portsmouth,” according to the proposed ordinance.

Seeing first reading will be resolutions in regards to payment for the Harding Avenue sewer project in Sciotoville and the Franklin Furnace Booster Station.

Council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, in first floor council chambers at 500 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth.

Residents’ statements are welcomed twice during council meetings. First, comments on items on the meeting agenda will be heard prior to the consideration of legislation. Comments about items not on the agenda are slated to be allowed after the legislation is heard and/or decided upon by council. Statements are limited to five minutes. This period for comments will be followed by reports from the city clerk, the city manager, the mayor, the solicitor, and the auditor, as well as comments from individual council members.

