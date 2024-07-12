Connex kicks off summer season of regular events

A group of cyclists participating in last week’s Tour de Portsmouth Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- With the major forest cycling event, The Wild Ride, behind Portsmouth Connex, the group has now relaxed and planned the return of two key events that people have grown to know them for: Tour de Portsmouth and regularly scheduled hiking sessions.

The Tour de Portsmouth bike ride started its cycle again last Wednesday, bringing out bicycle riders together for a casual cruise through Portsmouth to engage in a favorite physical activity with likeminded people that ends by patronizing a local business.

Typically, the weekly ride is a set day of the week, and they announce a business partner in advance. This year, they’re revamping with a new plan, including a rotating schedule and the business visit being determined by riders the night of the event.

They will meet at Connex Garage at 324 Washington Street, which is a property owned by community volunteers and Connex supported Ann and Paul Yost.

“They’ve graciously donated that garage, which is where we store cruiser bikes, helmets and supplies,” Connex’s Wendi Waugh said. “We encourage people who don’t have a bike to visit and borrow one. The garage gives us a chance to inflate tires and run a check on bikes and allow people a chance to get used to the bike before we take off.”

The rides are designed to be an easy and breezy ride around Portsmouth.

“Throughout the season, we will pick various businesses to socialize and meet and enjoy the evening,” Waugh said.

Ride leaders are being interchanged this year and the event will continue weekly, should there be available leaders.

The regularly scheduled hikes begin again Wednesday, July 17.

“It’s been so hot, but Snake Hollow snakes through a lovely gorge that crosses a stream. So, we’re going to hop down there and explore the stream and Snake Hollow area,” Waugh said.

Waugh continued to explain the trailhead may be a challenge to find, but she will be posting additional information on the group’s Facebook page as well. People may also follow her to the site by meeting at the intersection of SR 73 and Forest Road 1, where a church is available to meet at 5:30 p.m.

“This is a great way to see and explore places you may not know about, as we go all over the county,” Waugh said. “Many people are unfamiliar with all of the hike options we have throughout the area. Also, this is a great way to engage in physical activity and gain positive mental vibes, not only because you spend time with likeminded people with similar hobbies, but because you get out in nature surrounded by trees and greenery, which is known to be a positive health benefit.”

Both events will continue in coming months, with regular updates being posted on the Connex Facebook page for followers to find updates on opportunities to network through outdoorsy pursuits.

Tour de Portsmouth and regular hiking events are only two parts of a multifaceted schedule for Portsmouth Connex. Dozens of events are offered throughout the year to get people active in the community through bicycling, paddling, walking, hiking, and more. Some highlights include the monstrous Wild Ride event in Shawnee State Park, Full Moon Floats, the TOSRV partnership, and much more. Follow them on Facebook for more information on their events or visit www.portsmouth.connexmoves.org.