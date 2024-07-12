Art walk to craft day of art this Saturday

An arts activity led by local artist Klaire Smith in June. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- With summer halfway done, the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center (SOMACC) at the heart of their 2024 Acid Walk event series in downtown Portsmouth, specifically held within the arts district established in recent years, promising great artistic showcases, displays, music, vendors, and more.

At the start of the 2024 series, SOMACC Collections Manager and Performing Arts Coordinator Jenna Stewart explained that the series, which is in its third year, would be much larger with many new organizational partners showcasing artists. With several events already accomplished this year, the community has had time to see the growth they spent the winter months planning.

Overall, SOMACC has made a lot of organic growth on the offering since 2022, which only tested the concept with one walk, which Stewart claimed was more of a beta run. Last year welcomed monthly spectacle that generated a lot of excitement, and they’ve since decided to reduce the quantity and invest heavier in quality and overall product.

“The whole thing has been an intensive learning process with feet to the fire and we now have a ton of good information telling us what went well and what needed adjustment,” Stewart explained before the start of 2024.

Stewart claimed the established ACID District in downtown has made the event possible.

“It created a neighborhood-wide community event,” Stewart said. “The advantage of having unique districts in Portsmouth is that they help outline different areas for growth and creates cohesion in those areas. So, when people come to visit these areas, they have a variety of activities in that district. Boneyfiddle has been growing really well and the ACID district was established to focus on arts, culture and innovation to give this part of town its own momentum.”

According to Stewart, the ACID Walk is an important element in the fabric of the community event schedule, as it provides artists with opportunities to connect with the community.

“This gives people something fun to do, artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their work, and it drives people into local businesses they may not have visited before, because they are a stop on the walk and advertising everything going on,” Stewart said. “I feel really good about this year. We were able to identify all of our strong points and we coordinated with other organizations to make the event better. Trillium Project is involved, the Kricker Innovation Hub is involved. There are a lot of people involved.”

SOMACC refocused their series into three main events, which will focus on many unique ways of making people’s time spent downtown worth it. The next event is Saturday, July 13.

Maps of the Art Walk and information can be found at the Southern Ohio Museum front desk. Information includes how to participate in the puzzle hunt and be entered to win a raffle item from local restaurants, businesses and artists.

“This free community event is a day of live music, local art, vendors, and free artmaking activities,” Stewart said. “Art Walk goers can participate in a puzzle hnt, then enter their name at the Southern Ohio Museum for a chance to win a raffle prize! Prizes included gift certificates to local restaurants, handcrafted ceramics, and products from local makers. Join the fun and support local business!”

The stage opens at 1 p.m. with a reading from local author and poet Barb Biggs. Singer/songwriter Jayce Turley kicks off music at 1:15 p.m. Nashville band Farmer and Adele will continue the tunes at 3 p.m. Cirque d’Art will bring on the dancing at 4 p.m. giving Farmer and Adele a break until 4:15, when they resume playing. Raffle winners will be announced at 4:45 p.m. upon the bows of Farmer and Adele.

Art Making Activities run between 1 and 3 p.m. Cyanotype printing with artist April Deacon will be held 3:30- 5: p.m. Suminagashi Marbling on paper with artist Heidi Bender-Kauffman, where participants will learn how to make cyanotype prints and use ink to make marbled stationary will be held throughout. These art activities are free an open to the public, just look for the artmaking stations set up near the Southern Ohio Museum.

“Each art walk has been bigger than the last, and for the July Walk, we’ve got the most artists and vendor tables yet!” Stewart said. “It’s been exciting to see the passion and investment of our regional creative community help build this event from the ground up. We couldn’t do it without the support of our local businesses and the partner organizations. Thanks to the Ohio Arts Council, Explore Scioto, Mainstreet Portsmouth, the Trillium Project, SSU’s Kricker Innovation Hub, the Scioto Foundation, and the Southern Ohio Museum.”

If artists are interested in setting up a table at future events, they may contact [email protected], or call the Southern Ohio Museum at 740-354-5629. Indoor space is available for artists whose work might be sensitive to the elements.

For more information on SOMACC sponsored events, including Cream of the Crop, the ACID Art Walk, the Performing Arts Series, Make It Take It, poetry sessions, and other happenings, follow organization on social media or online at www.somacc.com

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center is at 825 Gallia Street. There is a handicap-accessible entrance on Sixth Street. To support local crafters and artisans, visit their gift shop near reception. SOMACC is open to the public during regularly scheduled hours and special events. Regularly scheduled hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Someone may be contacted by telephone at 740.354.5629.