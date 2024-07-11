SOMC Specialty pharmacy earns ACHC re-accreditation

PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center is proud to announce the SOMC Specialty Pharmacy has earned reaccreditation from the Accreditation Commission of Health Care (ACHC).

ACHC states that its “Accreditation Programs were created in consultation with industry experts to ensure relevance, value, integrity, and the best in customer service.”

Achieving this recognition displays a commitment to high-quality services and patient-centered care.

“Achieving this reaccreditation takes the entire team and is quite an honor,” said Rory Phillips, SOMC Director of Pharmacy. “I am extremely proud to work with a team dedicated to excellence and providing our patients the best service and experience.”

The team achieved an incredible feat of achieving this accreditation with no deficiencies on the final report.

This e-mail, including any attached files, is intended solely for the use of the named addressee (or an authorized designee only). It may contain confidential medical information that is privileged or otherwise protected by law from disclosure. It is unlawful for unauthorized persons to use, review, copy, disclose, or disseminate confidential medical information. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately and delete the original message and any attachments.