Milestone Makers: SSU WBB back on upward climb

PORTSMOUTH — One year after finishing 16-16 in the 2022-23 season — a 12-win improvement from DeWayne Burroughs’ first season on campus — the women’s basketball program at Shawnee State University improved further as a group during the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite losing its top three scorers and top two assist leaders to graduation, as well the fourth and sixth leading scorers that were coming back from the 2022-23 roster to season-ending injuries, the Bears still managed to grind their way to a 20-10 record — accomplishing the program’s first 20-win season since the 2019-20 Mid-South Conference Championship winning unit.

Ultimately, Shawnee State, which won six straight games from Oct. 30 to Nov. 21 and then six straight contests again from Feb. 6 to Feb. 28, won 10 out of its final 12 games from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28 to advance to the River States Conference Tournament Semifinals.

CG the Rebounding Queen

A massive component to Shawnee State’s winning cause, second-team all-RSC talent Cianna Gloster showcased a motor that will easily rank as one of the best that the women’s basketball program has seen on campus.

One of just four players to appear in all 30 contests and the only player on the roster to start all 30 games during the 2023-24 season, Gloster obliterated Shawnee State’s single season rebounding tally total — as well as Shawnee State’s single-season rebounding average record, nabbing 12.4 rebounds per game by grabbing 373 rebounds over the 30-game stretch.

The previous records inside the program, in each category, were 350 total rebounds and 10.5 rebounds per outing.

Gloster, who also averaged 11.7 points per contest on 57.1-percent shooting during the season, was one of just two women’s basketball players inside the RSC realm to average a double-double.

Her rebounding skillset, along with her 2.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per outing, makes the 6-0 forward from Flint, Mich one of the most feared two-way talents in the conference.

High on Holland

Along with Gloster, Shawnee State combo talent Markayla Holland was a stable force for the Bears all season long.

Holland — who averaged 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and a block per game — played in all 30 contests and started in 29 of SSU’s 30 games.

The 5-11 forward out of Waterford, Mich. increased her points per game from 5.2 as a freshman to 12.4 as a sophomore to lead the Bears in that category, and bumped her steal count up to 2.5 from 1.3 the year prior.

Like Gloster, Holland was a second-team all-RSC selection.

Chianne Gloster,

Gregory find groove late

Finding an extra gear during the second half of the season, upperclass talents Chianne Gloster and Sanaya Gregory impressed.

Chianne Gloster, a 6-0 forward like her previously-mentioned sister, scored in double-figures in 10 out of Shawnee State’s final 13 games — and grabbed seven or more rebounds in eight of those 13 contests.

Meanwhile, Gregory scored eight or more tallies in 12 out of Shawnee State’s final 19 games of the season.

Freshman class

provides big minutes

Supported by a solid freshman class which provided big minutes at different points throughout the year, Shawnee State has a bright future ahead with the core group of freshmen talents.

The quartet of Lexi Deaver, Jariah Steele, Amiya Latham and Emily Maynard combined to score 694 points between them — in complimentary roles that aided the team greatly.

Deaver, Latham and Maynard helped spread the floor at different times during the season, and Steele showcased her skillset as a productive slasher and finisher from 12 feet on in.

Deaver, a local talent from nearby West Portsmouth, was second on the team in free-throw percentage and third on the unit in assists.

SSU WBB continues tradition

of standing tall in classroom

Of the nine players which were eligible to be an RSC Scholar-Athlete on the Shawnee State women’s basketball roster, six of those players — Deaver, Chianne Gloster, Gregory, Holland, Maynard and Jada Johnson — were named as RSC Scholar-Athletes.

Holland and Johnson were ultimately named as NAIA Scholar-Athletes for their work in the classroom — while Holland, Gregory and Chianne Gloster were named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District team for their work.

As a whole, the women’s basketball program notched a 3.35 cumulative GPA for the 2023-24 season.

Additional

The 2024-25 season holds a lot of promise going in for the Bears — as six of the top seven scorers and five of the top six rebounders, along with the top three assist leaders and the top four pickpocketers from the 2023-24 unit, return.

Johnson — a key starter and contributor to Shawnee State’s success that included a conference championship game appearance during the 2022-23 season — in what was SSU’s final season in the Mid-South Conference, also returns after sustaining a season-ending injury prior to the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

In addition to the returnees, the Bears have brought in a large recruiting class — which will be covered in greater detail in the late summer months.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, please visit www.ssubears.com or visit the X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears, https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears, https://www.instagram.com/ssubears/?hl=en, and/or https://www.youtube.com/@ssubearsathletics/videos.

For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, or for sponsorship of specific SSU student-athletes or events, please visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and/or https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.