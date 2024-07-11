Community Calendar

SATURDAY, July 13

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. This week, the MSPIB Farmers Market welcomes local artists and their work.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

ART WALK—This outdoor event by Southern Ohio Museum in downtown Portsmouth brings artists, music, art activities and more to the Art District of Portsmouth. Artist tables will be found along Roy Rogers Esplanade and sidewalks, with artists selling and sharing their art. Live music will be on the Esplanade stage starting at 1 p.m., various free art activities will be running, artists will be doing live demonstrations of their work, and a prize raffle will be held for participants who visit the locations along the Art Walk. This event begins at 1 p.m.

SCIOTOVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL—The governing board of Sciotoville Community School will meet at 5:30 p.m., at East High School, 224 Marshall St., Sciotoville.

SUNDAY, July 14

Do you have a meeting or event to share? Email the info to [email protected].

MONDAY, July 15

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

TUESDAY, July 16

FARMERS MARKET—Portsmouth Farmer’s Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Market Square Park Pavilion in Boneyfiddle through the summer.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave.Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

GREEN SCHOOL BOARD—The Green Local Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Green High School library, 4070 Galla Pike, Franklin Furnace.

WATER DISTRICT—The Northwest Regional Water District will conduct its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex, 123 Smith St., McDermott.

WEDNESDAY, July 17

SCIOTO DD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct a personnel/finance committee meeting at 3:45 p.m. in Room 101 at Vern Riffe School, 2619 Gallia St., Portsmouth. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss annual wage adjustments.

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activites, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—The Valley Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in the Valley High School library, 1821 Ohio 728, Lucasville.

THURSDAY, July 18

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through August.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

SCIOTO DD—The Scioto County Developmental Disabilities board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. If needed, an ethics meeting will be at 4:45 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH SCHOOL BOARD—The Portsmouth City Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Portsmouth High School, 1225 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

