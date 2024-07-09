Scioto County Sheriff Reports

ROAD BLOCKED—Report of a tree down blocking the roadway on Ohio 73. 5:17 a.m., Friday, July 5.

FIRE—Report of a vehicle fire at a business on Gallia Pike. 11:03 a.m., Friday, July 5.

THEFT—Report of rings being stolen from a residence on Back Street. 12:05 p.m., Friday, July 5.

LIVESTOCK ON ROADWAY—Report of a cow at the bottom of Divide Hill on Ohio 139. 12:12 p.m., Friday, July 5.

INVESTIGATED—Report of an individual squatting on caller’s Junior Road property. 1:33 p.m., Friday, July 5.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a vehicle crash with injury at Noel Lane and Ohio 73. 1:58 p.m., Friday, July 5.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male pulling a gun on an individual on Hamilton Avenue. 2:42 p.m., Friday, July 5.

INVESTIGATED—Report of roadway under water at Ohio 522 and Junior Furnace Road. 5:26 p.m., Friday, July 5.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Rosemount Road of a vehicle on its side. 4:27 a.m., Saturday, July 6.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a female passed out in a car on Ohio 139. 6:13 p.m., Saturday, July 6.

ON PATROL—Report of water and sewage spraying out of a manhole on Ohio 239. County engineer’s office was contacted. 7:02 p.m., Saturday, July 6.

LIVESTOCK ON ROADWAY—Report of a cow in the roadway of Twin Valley Road and Ohio 139. 7:03 p.m., Saturday, July 6.

VEHICLE FIRE—Report of a vehicle fire on Ohio 348 with road closed for a period of time. 8:58 p.m., Saturday, July 6.

ON PATROL—Report of a fireworks complaint on Norwich Avenue. 10:37 p.m., Saturday, July 6.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio 140 of a male choking and threatening to shoot a female. Male was taken into custody. 2:06 a.m., Sunday, July 7.

INVESTIGATED—Report of an elderly man walking unsteadily on roadway at U.S. 52 and Careys Run. 10:11 a.m., Sunday, July 7.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report of two females involved in an altercation. One was taken into custody. 10:17 a.m., Sunday, July 7.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of a male and a female attacked by a dog on High Street. Caller advised the dog was put down. 6:35 p.m., Sunday, July 7.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report of neighbor threatening to shoot a dog and assault neighbors on Ash Street. 8:14 p.m., Sunday, July 7.

