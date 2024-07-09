WEDNESDAY, July 10

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD—The Northwest Local Board of Education will meet at 7:30 a.m., in the district’s administrative office.

THURSDAY, July 11

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

SHAWNEE FARMERS MARKET—Shawnee State University has its very own farmers market on the Morris University Center Lawn. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through August.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

VERNON TRUSTEES—The regularly scheduled meeting of the Vernon Township Trustees which would have been Fourth of July has been rescheduled to 6 p.m., at the Vernon Fire Station, 13335 Turkeyfoot Road, Wheelersburg.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

FRIDAY, July 12

Do you have an event for the PDT’s Community Calendar? Send it to [email protected]!

SATURDAY, July 13

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth. This week, the MSPIB Farmers Market welcomes local artists and their work.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

ART WALK—This outdoor event by Southern Ohio Museum in downtown Portsmouth brings artists, music, art activities and more to the Art District of Portsmouth. Artist tables will be found along Roy Rogers Esplanade and sidewalks, with artists selling and sharing their art. Live music will be on the Esplanade stage starting at 1 p.m., various free art activities will be running, artists will be doing live demonstrations of their work, and a prize raffle will be held for participants who visit the locations along the Art Walk. This event begins at 1 p.m.

SCIOTOVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL—The governing board of Sciotoville Community School will meet at 5:30 p.m., at East High School, 224 Marshall St., Sciotoville.

