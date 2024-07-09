Carolyn Locher Memorial Scholarship established at Scioto Foundation

Locher Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto Foundation has announced the establishment of the Carolyn Locher Memorial Scholarship Fund created by Carolyn’s grandchildren Keely McGraw and Kyle Locher to honor the beloved West Portsmouth resident and long-time Washington-Nile School bus driver.

The Carolyn Locher Memorial Scholarship is designated for the benefit of a student of Portsmouth West High School with a minimum GPA of 2.75 who is a good classmate with a good personality. The student may attend the college or technical school of his or her choice. Selection of the annual recipient will be made by the Scioto Foundation volunteer scholarship fund.

Carolyn retired in 1994 after a 25-year career as a bus driver for the Washington-Nile School System. While working in the school system she helped unionize the entire school staff, according to her granddaughter Keeley.

“Carolyn was an excellent employee. She loved the children and was very child safety-conscious,” said Pat Ciraso, former Washington-Nile School Superintendent. “She was always willing to do extra things that needed to be done. I always saw lots of kids giving her hugs.”

After retiring from the school system, Locher operated her own pet grooming business, “Love on a Leash,” for 25 years.

“She was always big about giving back to the community and very involved in school sports” Keely said. “She had five sons, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She loved watching the kids play sports and was always their biggest fan. She loved going to their ball practices just to watch.”

“Carolyn and her husband Chet were both athletic boosters for many years and they were both ‘die-hard West Portsmouth people,” said Keely. “She was the kind of person that made everyone laugh. She was so funny and she liked to travel. Everyone took her with them when they went anywhere. She was everybody’s nanny and her house was the headquarters for everyone.”

“She was so big about education that I wanted to do something for her,” Keely explained about her reason for setting up the scholarship in Carolyn’s memory.

McGraw is an intervention teacher for the Notre Dame School System and her brother Kyle works at the Portsmouth Enrichment Plant. Both are graduates of West Portsmouth High School. Contributions to the Carolyn Locher Scholarship Fund from family, friends, fans, supporters or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Additional information about the Carolyn Locher Scholarship Fund and other planned giving opportunities at the Scioto Foundation may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Office – Donor Services, or SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip at (740) 354-4612.