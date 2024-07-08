HD Media purchases Daily Times

West Virginia-based HD Media, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch, the Charleston Gazette-Mail and multiple weekly publications, has purchased the Portsmouth Daily Times from AIM Media Midwest, the company announced on July 5.

Located in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Daily Times publishes on Wednesday and Saturday. The newspaper was first printed in 1852 and serves five Ohio counties including Scioto, Adams, Jackson, Lawrence and Pike – in addition to two Kentucky counties in Greenup and Lewis.

“We are thrilled to add the Daily Times to our growing family of community newspapers,” said Doug Skaff Jr., president of HD Media, said in a release. “We can’t wait to work with this amazing team as we continue their tradition of providing local journalism that informs, entertains, and educates the great readers in that area and those who have moved across the country.”

He added, “They have done a fantastic job producing an excellent paper for the people of Portsmouth, the county, and this region of Ohio. We look forward to using our infrastructure and resources to enhance the reader’s experience by expanding its offering online, while engaging with our readers on various platforms.”

The publication serves as a leading voice in the community as the paper of record and has a base of dedicated readers and subscribers who look to the paper for local news and sports coverage from across the region.

“We are really excited to be a part of the Portsmouth community,” said Doug Reynolds, managing partner at HD Media. “It has such a rich history and the Daily Times has had the paramount role chronicling it.”

With the addition of the Portsmouth Daily Times, HD Media now publishes 13 newspapers across three states. In addition to the daily products that serve West Virginia’s two largest cities, HD Media publishes the Coal Valley News, Lincoln Journal, Lincoln News-Sentinel, Logan Banner, Putnam Herald, Wayne County News, Webster Echo and Williamson Daily News in the Mountain State.

In Virginia, the company publishes the Lebanon News and the Virginia Mountaineer.

Visit the Portsmouth Daily Times online at portsmouth-dailytimes.com.