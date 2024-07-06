Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 28 and returned 18 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Devon Varney, 28, McDermott, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Michael Riffe, 18, McDermott, was indicted on:

Attempted Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person

Hunter Mueller, 21, Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property (2 Counts)

Telecommunications Fraud (4 Counts)

Misue of Credit Cards (2 Counts)

Tine Fields, 58, New Boston, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal or a Police Officer

Ryan Williams, 46, McDermott, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (3 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Tayvon Mayhone, 23, Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Burglary

Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance (3 Counts)

Jacob Hunt, 33, Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Telecommunications Fraud

Misuse of Credit Cards

Rachel Kerns/Miller, 53, Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Escape

Treyvon Truett, 22, Lucasville, was indicted on:

Burglary

Breaking and Entering

Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

Hope Fyffe, 29, Pedro, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Amy Adkins, 48, West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Brigette Burge, 45, Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Thomas Adkins, 34, Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Adam Davis, 30, Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Domestic Violence

James Michael-Evan, Lucasville, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Felisha Meade, Lucasville, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Melissa Messer, 46, Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Falsification

Austin Burke, 25, Lucasville, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault (2 Counts)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Under Detention (2 Counts)

Intimidation

Extortion

Inducting Panic

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved