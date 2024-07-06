Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 28 and returned 18 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Devon Varney, 28, McDermott, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Michael Riffe, 18, McDermott, was indicted on:
Attempted Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person
Hunter Mueller, 21, Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property (2 Counts)
Telecommunications Fraud (4 Counts)
Misue of Credit Cards (2 Counts)
Tine Fields, 58, New Boston, was indicted on:
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal or a Police Officer
Ryan Williams, 46, McDermott, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (3 Counts)
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
Possession of Drugs
Possessing Criminal Tools
Tayvon Mayhone, 23, Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Burglary
Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance (3 Counts)
Jacob Hunt, 33, Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Telecommunications Fraud
Misuse of Credit Cards
Rachel Kerns/Miller, 53, Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Escape
Treyvon Truett, 22, Lucasville, was indicted on:
Burglary
Breaking and Entering
Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
Hope Fyffe, 29, Pedro, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Amy Adkins, 48, West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Brigette Burge, 45, Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Thomas Adkins, 34, Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Adam Davis, 30, Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Domestic Violence
James Michael-Evan, Lucasville, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Felisha Meade, Lucasville, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Melissa Messer, 46, Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Falsification
Austin Burke, 25, Lucasville, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault (2 Counts)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Under Detention (2 Counts)
Intimidation
Extortion
Inducting Panic
