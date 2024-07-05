Waverly man dies in motorcycle crash

PIKETON- A man has died due to a motorcycle crash in Pike County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol

Caelem M. Knauff, 24, of Waverly, was traveling east on Ohio 124 near milepost 14 when the crash happened the morning of July 3. Knauff was driving a 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 when he topped a hill and braked hard, laying the motorcycle on its side in the roadway.

Knauff and the motorcycle slid off the roadway, hitting a guardrail. He was wearing a helmet and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responding agencies included Benton Township Fire Department, Portsmouth Ambulance, and the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

