SCPL: July programs to provide family friendly activities

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto County Public Library (SCPL) system, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

As usual, the library has a busy month of scheduled events and programming options for a wide array of audiences, however, they’re very eager to also continue the annual Summer Reading Program, themed “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

“This summer, we invite readers of all ages to embark on a thrilling journey filled with books, activities, and events designed to inspire a love of reading and exploration,” Williams said.

The Summer Reading Program kicked off on June 3 and runs through July 20. Registration is free and open to all community members. To sign up or learn more about the program, visit their website at www.sciotolibrary.org or stop by any SCPL location. Participants who reach their reading goals will receive a free prize and be entered to win other grand prizes.

Below are some of the library’s highlighted programs for the month of July.

Adventures in Archeology will continue inviting youth to explore the past through excavation, uncover antiquated practice of art, and complete several puzzles to become an expert archeologist. Activities include dig site excavation, ancient art, and sensory search. This series will wrap in South Webster on July 9 at 4 p.m.

Adventures in Cryptozoology will also wrap, with children exploring the enchanting world of cryptozoology, learning about mythical creatures, completing a monster-themed scavenger hunt, and creating their own cryptid to take home. This will end at South Webster on July 3, 2 p.m., and Portsmouth and Wheelersburg on July 11 at 2 p.m.

Adventures in Magic will expand knowledge of the four elements of magic: Earth, air, water, and fire!

“Complete all four of the elemental tasks, to test your agility and cleverness,” Williams explained. “After finishing the tasks, adopt a magical creature, and show off your decorating skills to create a home for your new creature.”

This series will wrap in New Boston on July 8 at 4 p.m. and the Bookmobile will be parked at the Shawnee Nature Center on July 19 at noon.

Adventures in Space will have kids blasting off into a fun experience of collecting moon rocks, defeating aliens, launching rockets, helping robots, flying on a jetpack, and more to become the best astronaut in the galaxy. The event series will wrap at Portsmouth on July 10 at 2 p.m.

Adventures in Time will have kids traveling through time to some historic and scenic locations. The library is inviting you to use your journal to learn about time travel, investigate places the TARDIS has travelled to, and craft your very own time traveler binoculars to help complete your mission. These events wrap in Wheelersburg on July 5 at 2 p.m. and Lucasville on July 10 at 4 p.m.

Regular one-off events and clubs are also continuing into July, as they do each month.

The Lucasville Library will welcome the community for an animal flow yoga event on July 8 at 4 p.m. for teens aged 13-18.

The Portsmouth Public Library will be crafting sunflower suncatchers on July 11 at 4 p.m. for those aged eight and older.

The Portsmouth Public Library will be hosting a campfire story night on July 18 between 5 and 7 p.m. for teens and adults, featuring storytelling, s’mores trail mix, and a craft.

The Portsmouth Public Library will be hosting the Summer Reading Finale on July 20, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., for all ages. The library will be having games, crafts, inflatables, refreshments, and more.

The South Webster Library will be continuing the True Crime Club for adults on July 23, 6 p.m.

“Did you know we have a True Crime Club that meets monthly at our South Webster Library?” Williams released through library channels. “This month, dive into the JonBenet Ramsey case. Each month, we will focus on a different true crime case with theories, suspects and coverage being discussed. Interviews and videos will also be used to analyze the details of the different cases.”

This program is for adults only and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 740-778-2122.

The New Boston Library will be making shark slime on July 24, 4 p.m., for tweens aged six to 12.

Wheelersburg will be hosting a family glow in the dark art event on July 30, 5:30 p.m., for children ages 12 and under.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programming at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.