Reds’ Montas gets Yankee Stadium win

NEW YORK (AP) — Frankie Montas smiled after a win at Yankee Stadium, the type of pitching performance that eluded him during his time in pinstripes.

Montas ended a four-start winless streak, taking a shutout into the fifth against New York and allowing two runs over five-plus innings in the Cincinnati Reds’ 8-4 victory on Thursday that finished a three-game sweep.

“Everybody knows what I can do when I’m healthy,” Montas said.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Montas had an unsuccessful stint with the Yankees.

Acquired from Oakland at the 2022 trade deadline, Montas struggled to a 6.35 ERA over eight starts in a season cut short by shoulder inflammation.

He went 0-2 in three Yankee Stadium starts, dropping to 0-3 in the Bronx in his career.

He had surgery to repair the labrum on Feb. 15 of last year, and made his only appearance of the season on the final weekend with 1 1/3 innings at Kansas City.

“My time here, unfortunately, wasn’t healthy, at all,” he said.

Montas became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Reds that guaranteed $16 million.

“They came to me and pretty much gave me the confidence to go out there and let me know, hey, you’ve got a lot to give to this game. We trust you. We believe in you,” he said. “Knowing that they have my back when I go out there definitely feels pretty good.”

Montas earned the Reds’ opening-day start, when he pitched six shutout innings to beat Washington.

“He’s been a really successful pitcher at the major league level,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said. “We have a young group, and he’s taken a leadership role. They’re a really close-knit group. They hang out off the field and they help support each other on and off the field, and Frankie’s been a big part of that. With who we have, that’s been really valuable for us. But mainly he knows how to pitch, and I think we’re just starting to see the beginning of what he’s capable of.”

Montas is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 16 starts, leaving him 44-47 in nine major league seasons that included time with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Oakland (2017-22) before the trade to New York.

“He’s a bulldog on the mound. He’s just a competitor. He’s a guy you want on your team because you know he’s going to give you everything he has,” said Spencer Steer, whose three-run homer in the fifth inning built a 5-0 lead. “Just really lucky to have him on our team.”