Don’t forget to see Despicable Me 4

McManus

The “Despicable Me” franchise has become a staple in animated cinema since its inception in 2010. With the introduction of Gru, a reformed super-villain with a heart of gold, and his adorable yet mischievous Minions, the series quickly captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. “Despicable Me 2” (2013) continued the adventures with Gru embracing fatherhood and fighting against new threats alongside his love interest, Lucy. “Despicable Me 3” (2017) brought familial conflicts to the forefront with the introduction of Gru’s twin brother, Dru. Each film has balanced humor, heart, and a touch of chaos, making it a beloved series for both children and adults. Now, “Despicable Me 4” aims to continue this legacy. This review is also dedicated to my stepdad Cliff as he LOVES the minions!

Onto the film.

In “Despicable Me 4,” Gru is faced with his biggest challenge yet: balancing family life with his return to villainy, spurred on by a new and mysterious adversary known as Villain X, voiced by Alan Arkin. This dynamic brings fresh excitement and new layers to Gru’s character as he grapples with his dual identity.

Steve Carell reprises his role as Gru with his signature blend of gruffness and charm. His comedic timing and heartfelt moments continue to endear him to viewers, making Gru a character who is both relatable and entertaining. Kristen Wiig returns as Lucy, providing a perfect foil to Gru’s antics with her energetic and supportive presence. Their on-screen chemistry adds depth to the family dynamic, making their relationship one of the film’s highlights.

The Minions, voiced by Pierre Coffin, are as delightful as ever, delivering the slapstick humor and adorable chaos that fans have come to expect. Their subplots and misadventures provide plenty of laughs, ensuring that they remain a central and entertaining part of the story.

Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Nev Scharrel reprise their roles as Margo, Edith, and Agnes, respectively. Their characters continue to grow, facing new challenges and adventures of their own. Agnes’s obsession with unicorns and Edith’s mischievous nature add charming subplots that complement the main narrative.

Russell Brand’s Dr. Nefario makes a welcome return, bringing his eccentric genius to the fold. Julie Andrews as Marlena Gru adds a touch of matriarchal wisdom and humor, enriching the family dynamics further. Alan Arkin as Villain X introduces a formidable and intriguing antagonist whose interactions with Gru drive much of the film’s tension and humor.

The animation in “Despicable Me 4” is vibrant and visually appealing, capturing the whimsical and colorful world of the franchise. The action sequences are well-

choreographed and engaging, with imaginative gadgets and creative set pieces that keep the story lively and fun.

The screenplay, written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, balances humor and heart effectively. The dialogue is witty and sharp, maintaining the series’ trademark comedic style while also exploring themes of family, identity, and redemption. The plot moves at a brisk pace, keeping audiences engaged from start to finish.

Heitor Pereira’s score complements the film’s energy and emotion, enhancing key moments without overshadowing the narrative. The soundtrack features a mix of upbeat tracks and touching melodies that align well with the film’s tone.

One of the standout performances comes from Alan Arkin as Villain X. Arkin’s portrayal of the new antagonist brings a refreshing twist to the series. Villain X is cunning and sophisticated, providing a formidable challenge for Gru. Arkin’s voice work imbues the character with both menace and wit, making him a memorable addition to the franchise.

In conclusion, “Despicable Me 4” successfully continues the adventures of Gru and his family, delivering a film that is both entertaining and heartwarming. Chris Renaud’s direction, combined with strong voice performances and vibrant animation, creates a movie that appeals to both children and adults. While it may not break new ground, it offers a fun and engaging experience that fans of the series will surely enjoy. 3.5 stars out of 5.