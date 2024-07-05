Community Calendar

SATURDAY, July 6

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

MHS CLASS OF 1984—The Minford High School Class of 1984 40th class reunion will be at 7 p.m., at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1611 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth.

SUNDAY, July 7

CANDYLAND FREE DAY—Free admission to the Candyland Children’s Museum in Boneyfiddle at 202 Market St., Portsmouth. For more information, visit candylandmuseum.com.

MONDAY, July 8

PORTSMOUTH COUNCIL—City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in chambers on the first floor at 500 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township Trustees will conduct their budgetary meeting during their regular monthly business meeting at 6 p.m.. THe trustees meet at 583 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

MINFORD SCHOOL BOARD—The Minford Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in the high school media center, 491 Bond Road, Minford.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will be meeting at 7 p.m., at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

TUESDAY, July 9

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave.Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

PLT AUDITIONS—The Portsmouth Little Theater is casting its October show, Wait Until Dark. Auditions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the PLT’s theater, 1117 Lawson St., Portsmouth.

WEDNESDAY, July 10

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD—The Northwest Local Board of Education will meet at 7:30 a.m., in the district’s administrative office.

THURSDAY, July 11

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

VERNON TRUSTEES—The regularly scheduled meeting of the Vernon Township Trustees which would have been Fourth of July has been rescheduled to 6 p.m., at the Vernon Fire Station, 13335 Turkeyfoot Road, Wheelersburg.

