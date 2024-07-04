Father Patterson Memorial Golf Outing set

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Schools 17th annual Father Patterson Memorial Golf Outing is set for Friday, July 26 at Elks Country Club.

The annual scramble supports Notre Dame schools and its athletics.

Teeoff is set for 3 p.m.

The cost is $400 per team, and $100 for hole sponsors.

There will be a $10,000 hole-in-one challenge on Elks Hole No. 4, and additional prizes on other par-3s.

There will also be skill prizes for the longest drive, closest to the pin, etc.

There will be cash prizes for the winning team, and the team fee also includes a skins game, a team skirt and a special souvenir Father Patterson golf tool for the first 20 teams which register.

Lunch will again be provided by Chuck and Jamie Dettwiller of Subway, and Mex-Itali pizza will be served at the after-party.

For questions or more information, please contact Matt Mader.