Scioto County Sheriff Reports

INVESTIGATED—Report of a loud explosion outside of a Cook Road residence. Upon investigation, the source was a transformer. The power company was contacted. 2:02 a.m., Thursday, June 27.

ASSAULT—Report of an assault from Plymouth Road. 11:06 a.m., Thursday, June 27.

STOLEN VEHICLE—REport from Hardscrabble Road of a 1994 Chevy truck having been stolen. 11:38 a.m., Thursday, June 27.

ACCIDENT NO INJURY—Report of a tractor trailer pulling down power lines and breaking utility pole on Clay Street. AEP and Spectrum were notified and were on scene to restore services. 12:31 p.m., Thursday, June 27.

VANDALISM—Report from a U.S. 23 business of someone having driven into the gate. 1:59 p.m., Thursday, June 27.

THEFT—Report from Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road of theft of an outdoor generator. 2:38 p.m., Thursday, June 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Swauger Valley Road of possible identity theft. 6:28 p.m., Thursday, June 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Warren Avenue of violation of a protection order. One male was taken into custody. 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Ohio 73 of stolen lawnmowers. 7:42 p.m., Thursday, June 27.

THEFT—Report from Careys Run-Pond Creek of tires and generator having been stolen, then returned by the family member of suspect. 8:16 p.m., Thursday, June 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Great Meadow Road of suspected illicit drugs found in a newly purchased used vehicle. Deputy collected the drugs. 8:35 p.m., Thursday, June 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a young female walking alone in the middle of the roadway on Gallia Pike. The child’s father picked her up. Child reportedly had climbed out a window. 8:42 a.m., Friday, June 28.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report from Ohio 140 of a neighbor’s dog on the property of the reporting party, who says the loose dog and property line dispute are continuing problems. 9:07 a.m., Friday, June 28.

THEFT—Report from Normandy Road of a package stolen from a mailbox. 10:20 a.m., Friday, June 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report from a property owner on Camp Road regarding evicted tenants who have not left the property. 12:29 p.m., Friday, June 28.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a rollover accident on U.S. 823 at Exit 7. One individual evacuated by helicopter. 4:53 p.m., Friday, June 28.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report of a driver appearing to be passed out on Ohio 140 near the bypass exit. 5:17 p.m., Friday, June 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report of someone trying to access a food stamp card on Beekman Road. 7:51 p.m., Friday, June 28.

FIRE—Abandoned structure fire reported at Parson Road and Lucasville-Minford Road. Arson suspected and the fire marshal was contacted. 4:29 a.m., Saturday, June 29.

THEFT—Theft from a storage unit reported on Downtown Hayport Road. 1:36 p.m., Saturday, June 29.

ROAD BLOCKED—Tree across the roadway at Long Run Road. 8:54 p.m., Saturday, June 29.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—REport of a dirtbike accident on Highland Bend with one female injured. 3:12 p.m., Sunday, June 30.

THEFT—A firearm was reported stolen from a residence on Big Spruce Little Bear Road. 10:36 p.m., Sunday, June 30.

