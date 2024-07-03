Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, July 3

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activites, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

PORTSMOUTH SCHOOL BOARD—The POrtsmouth City Board of Education will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., at administrative offices, 724 Findlay St., Portsmouth. The board will call an executive session to discuss personnel. No actions will be taken.

THURSDAY, July 4

Happy Fourth of July!

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

FIRECRACKER 5K—Run this annual Fourth of July event that starts at 9 a.m. in Greenup City Park, 879 Walnut St., Greenup.

FRIDAY, July 5

FARM MARKET—A farm market featuring local crafters, gardeners, and farmers will set up at 3 p.m., at M&J Farm, 11569 Ohio 104, Lucasville. Message M&J Farm on Facebook if interested in setting up.

SATURDAY, July 6

MHS CLASS OF 1984—The Minford High School Class of 1984 40th class reunion will be at 7 p.m., at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1611 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth.

SUNDAY, July 7

CANDYLAND FREE DAY—Free admission to the Candyland Children’s Museum in Boneyfiddle at 202 Market St., Portsmouth. For more information, visit candylandmuseum.com.

MONDAY, July 8

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township Trustees will conduct their budgetary meeting during their regular monthly business meeting at 6 p.m.. THe trustees meet at 583 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will be meeting at 7 p.m., at the Senior Center on Glendale Road.

MINFORD SCHOOL BOARD—The Minford Local Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. in the high school media center, 491 Bond Road, Minford.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved