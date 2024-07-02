Freedom Week admission deals run through Sunday

Entry to the Doug Coleman Memorial Splashpad at Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park this week is free through Sunday as part of Freedom Week. PDT archive photo

Local residents this week will have the opportunity to experience both the Doug Coleman Memorial Splashpad and the Candyland Children’s Museum at no cost, thanks to what the Scioto County Commissioners call “Freedom Week.”

Through Sunday the splash pad, which is located at Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park on U.S. 52 in West Portsmouth, has free admission daily to any and all who want to beat the heat. It is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The park also offers a variety of play, recreation, and exercise structures on-site for kids of all ages to enjoy free of charge. The park is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Candyland Children’s Museum in the Boneyfiddle district of downtown Portsmouth is also a great way to spend the day, especially with younger children. Normally, admission is $10 for both children and adults. But the commissioners have you covered this Sunday, July 7.

“(Thanks to) a grant we provided to Candyland — now, over two years ago — there’s always at least one free day specifically connected to that grant,” said Scioto County Commission Chair Bryan Davis.

There are also several fireworks shows happening this week throughout the county, including fireworks at Spartan Stadium in Portsmouth and at Millbrook Park in New Boston. This doesn’t include the many local residents who may be hosting their own celebrations. The commissioners urged locals to attend local events and to use caution with shooting off their own shows.

“Get out and enjoy yourself, be safe with those firecrackers,” said Commissioner Cathy Coleman. “Please, please be careful.”

Davis urged locals to thank a veteran this holiday for their service.

“We can go out and enjoy our lives and time with family and it is a great day, the independence of our nation,” he said. “It’s a great day, this wonderful republic experiment has proven to be a beacon of light to the entire world.”

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928.