McDermott woman arrested for aggravated murder

Holly Euton-McGhee Submitted photo

MCDERMOTT- The Scioto County 911 communication center received a call around 9:33 a.m., Sunday, from a neighbor on Euton Road in McDermott reporting a shooting next door. A second 911 call came in from a female claiming she had shot her boyfriend.

Sheriff, David Thoroughman, said deputies and detectives, along with emergency medical personnel responded. Upon arrival, they found a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, Robert Dean Lewis, 67, of Otway, was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in West Virginia, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Arrested was Holly Euton-McGhee, 60, of McDermott. Euton-McGhee has been charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault, and obstructing official business. She is currently being held without bond at the Scioto County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court today.

Thoroughman said the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges at a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.