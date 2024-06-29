Ohio House passes CAMPUS Act

COLUMBUS –The Ohio House of Representatives today passed the Campus Accountability and Modernization to Protect University Students (CAMPUS) Act, announced bill sponsor, State Rep. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County). Pizzulli is sponsoring the legislation alongside State Rep. Dontavius Jarrells (R-Columbus).

This bipartisan legislation aims to equip Ohio universities with the tools and resources necessary to enhance student safety and create inclusive environments.

“The CAMPUS Act is essential for fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful educational environment,” said Pizzulli said during his floor speech. “This bill not only safeguards students but also promotes a campus culture grounded in respect and understanding, essential for the academic and personal growth of every student.”

Key provisions of the CAMPUS Act are as follows:

Requires institutions of higher education to adopt and enforce policies to combat racial, religious, and ethnic harassment and intimidation, including comprehensive staff training.

Requires institutions of higher education to establish a procedure for investigating student complaints and allegations of racial, religious, or ethnic harassment or intimidation. The procedure must include an option for students to submit complaints anonymously.

Requires institutions of higher education to adopt and publicize on its website policies on time, place, or manner restrictions it places on its students’ expressive activities.

Requires the Chancellor of Higher Education to establish a task force on combating antisemitism and other forms of racial, religious, and ethnic bias, harassment, and intimidation at institutions of higher education.

Requires universities to track hate incident metrics and submit an annual report on all harassment and intimidation incidents to the Chancellor.

Establishes three one-time grant programs to ensure student safety at events: The Campus Security Support Program, the Campus Student Safety Grant Program, and the Campus Community Grant Program.

The CAMPUS Act, also known as House Bill 606, was incorporated into Senate Bill 94, which now heads back to the Ohio Senate for a concurrence vote.