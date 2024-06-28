Scioto County Sheriff Reports

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of a deer in roadway of Turkey Foot Road needing to be euthanized. 5:13 a.m., Monday, June 24.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report of a property line dispute on Shela Boulevard. 8:56 a.m., Monday, June 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male causing a disturbance at a residence on Ohio 104. 10:24 a.m., Monday, June 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male passed out or asleep in a pickup on Gingersnap Road. Upon arrival, the male was found deceased. 11:56 a.m., Monday, June 24.

THEFT—Report of a theft of an ATV from a residence’s garage on Frederick Road. 4:49 p.m., Monday, June 24.

FIRE—Report of smoke in a home with undetermined source on Still Meadow Road. 5:50 p.m., Monday, June 24.

THEFT—Report of a camper being broken into and a lawn mower stolen. 6:19 p.m., Monday, June 24.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report of a male passed out in a vehicle on McNamer-Brown Road. Deputy was unable to locate upon arrival. 7:22 p.m., Monday, June 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report of misuse of a debit card on Turkey Foot Road. 7:43 p.m., Monday, June 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report of an extension cord across the roadway of Frederick Road. 8:56 p.m., Monday, June 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report of an individual finding an Apple airtag in their vehicle on U.S. 52. 9:12 p.m., Monday, June 24.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report of an individual threatening to shoot someone on Dry Run Road. 9:14 p.m., Monday, June 24.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report of a downed tree across Cramer Road. 9:52 p.m., Monday, June 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report of two males with BB guns shootiung randomly in the area of 10th Street and Long Avenue. 12:34 a.m., Tuesday, June 25.

THEFT—Report of $1,100 in counterfeit bills being passed on Ohio 776. 2:17 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Adkins Hoffer Hill Road of a neighbor’s dog tearing up chair cushions on porch furniture. 3:21 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

INVESTIGATED—Report of an assault on Swauger Valley Road. One male was taken into custody. 3:33 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car rollover accident on Ohio 125. No transport. 4:13 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Boren Boulevard of a male locked in a bedroom and needing help. One female was taken into custody. 5:08 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report of a woman damaging property with a machete on South Preston Street. 6:03 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

THEFT—Report of theft from an Ohio River Road business. 7:18 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a female trespassed from property and showing up there. Female also had a warrant from Portsmouth Police Department and was taken into custody. 7:31 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Report of a male doing bicycle tricks on Duis Street. 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male attempting to enter a U.S. 23 business through the drive-thru window. 11:28 p.m., Tuesday, June 25.

VANDALISM—Report of tires cut on Gallia Pike. 1:14 a.m., Wednesday, June 26.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of ponies walking down Ohio 140 toward South Webster. 5:24 a.m., Wednesday, June 26.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report of a door being kicked in on Furnace Creek Road. 8:20 a.m., Wednesday, June 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a model airplane or drone on the runway at Minford airport. 11:49 a.m., Wednesday, June 26.

THEFT—Report of possible identity theft on Patriot Ridge Drive. 12:36 p.m., Wednesday, June 26.

BURGLARY—Report of a door kicked in at a residence on Dutch Ridge, house “destroyed.” 2:44 p.m., Wednesday, June 26.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a two-car accident at the Ohio 73/104 split. 9:39 p.m., Wednesday, June 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a tree fallen on a porch on Big Spruce Little Bear Road. 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, June 26.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report of fireworks being set off and shots fired by two males on Grandview Avenue. Two individuals were detained. 10:01 p.m., Wednesday, June 26.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved