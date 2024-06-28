Rule files for judicial release in hit-skip death of Rich Moon

Rusty Rule Submitted photo

The man who pleaded guilty in the 2020 hit-and-run death of local man Rich Moon has filed a motion for judicial release.

Rusty Rule, 42, of Portsmouth, pleaded guilty on Sept. 12 to vehicular homicide, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to 54 months in prison by Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn.

Rule was driving a vehicle while under the influence of fentanyl on Dec. 5, 2020, when he struck Moon, who was in the crosswalk of U.S. 52 and Chillicothe Street. The incident was caught on video by cameras at nearby businesses.

Moon, a fixture in downtown Portsmouth for decades, was well known for his musical gifts and daily walks throughout the city. He is featured in multiple artworks around the city. After his passing, a memorial crosswalk was painted at the intersection of Gallia and Chillicothe Streets by community members.

Rule filed the motion pro se, or on his own behalf, and it was processed through the clerk’s office on June 13.

In the motion, Rule state he “has used his time constructively to develop and enhance pro-social attributes, to meet rehabilitative goals and to develop marketable skills and education.”

Rule also says in the motion that he “has genuine remorse fo rhis actions. The damage his actions have caused him and his family, as well as the pain tht comes from his continued absence, is sufficient and weighs heavily upon him. Whiel it is regrettable taht it took the arrest and incarceration of Defendant for him to take the necessary steps to straighten out his life, he is eager to demonstrate his responsibility as a citizen.”

Rule’s motion states he has a stable environment to return to upon release and “anticipates substantial community support from the local AA/NA group and his church.” He also cites family support and plans to live with his long-term girlfriend upon release.

The motion also state Rule has finished high school and vocational studies and is a certified electrician. “One of Defendant’s first goals is to find gainful employment which will allow him to be a productive member of society and his community as well as be a positive role model for his family.”

Accounting for credited jail time, Rule has spent 11 months in prison at Chillicothe Correctional Institute.

A status conference has been scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Monday, July 1, in Kuhn’s court.

