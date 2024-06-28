Community Calendar

SATURDAY, June 29

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth, with live performances starting at 11 a.m.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

SKATEPARK JAM—Food trucks, live music, contests and prizes will gather from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 337 Fourth St., Portsmouth, to benefit the Portsmouth Skatepark Improvement Fund. Register for the skateboarding competition at www.portsmouth.connexmoves.org/jam.

SUNDAY, June 30

WILD WEST SHOWS—Check out the wild west shows at Dogwood Pass, a replica western town at 726 Adams Road, Beaver. Event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple of board members will be at the shelter to welcome anyone interested in visiting and meeting adorable, adoptable animals. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know the team and our current furry residents. No appointment is necessary for this meet and greet. Considering adoption? Check out the application at www.cabincrittersrescue.com.

MONDAY, July 1

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RARDEN TRUSTEES—The Rarden Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center at the Clay Industrial Park, 107 N. Arrowhead Road. The trustees have set the regular township meetings for the year to be at 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month.

FREE PLANETARIUM SHOW—A free show will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Clark Planetarium in the Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Shawnee State University. Free shows are offered Mondays and Thursdays. Learn more about the planetarium’s shows at www.shawnee.edu/planetarium.

TUESDAY, July 2

FARMERS MARKET—Portsmouth Farmer’s Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Market Square Park Pavilion in Boneyfiddle through the summer. GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 806 Seaton Ave.Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

BLOOM TRUSTEES—The Bloom Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m. at the Pinkerman building, 7250 Bennett Schoolhouse Road, South Webster.

WEDNESDAY, July 3

Do you have an event for the Community Calendar? Send the info to [email protected].

THURSDAY, July 4

Happy Fourth of July!

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved