Keeney’s Kitchen expands after ARPA and hard work; now official provider for Marshall

Keeney (Center) with Marshall, receiving his meals.

SCIOTO COUNTY— The Scioto County Commissioners invested in the community heavily after receiving American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to make improvements post Covid-19. Many of those funds went to public improvements, but some found themselves in the hands of business owners in the form of grants to improve their services. One of those businesses was meal prep company Keeney’s Kitchen that has witnessed a massive explosion of improvement since.

“With Keeney’s Kitchen, we are seeing first-hand the value in investing in and finding grant money for local companies to expand,” Commissioner Scottie Powell said. “What was once a local company now serves customers in the Tri-State area and D1 football athletes. It is yet another example that companies in Scioto County can compete and export goods and services bringing money back into the community.”

Owner Matt Keeney said that the Commissioners granted his business half the cost of a new refrigerated truck, $30,000, that initially allowed him to take his Scioto County business and break into the Columbus market.

“Our Lucasville Branch, about 2,500 square foot of commercial kitchen facility, we’ve now utilized one of our trucks to provide a food transit system for the entire city of Columbus. We’re growing weekly and an end goal we are shooting for is about 50 percent there,” Keeney explained. “Once we reach those goals, we will slow down on Columbus marketing and just ride that growth. It has been a blessing to the business.”

The company has become popular with its $8-$10 meal options that can be purchased online, by visiting their storefront, or even by calling Keeney himself.

Since January 2022, the company has served 300,000 meals, maintains 25 staff, and has expanded operations dramatically, even recently becoming the contracted meal-provider for the Marshall Football team.

“This gave us the opportunity to expand in further locations per food safety. With the addition of the second truck, it allowed us to team up with Marshall University, where we are currently feeding their entire football program. It’s been incredible; it didn’t just happen overnight; it took a lot of work behind the scenes for this to come to fruition. It shows the quality and consistently of Keeney’s Kitchen.”

Keeney explained that the investment not only improved his business opportunities but gave him security when it comes to providing jobs to local community members.

“First and foremost, it is exciting for me to have the opportunity to provide security for my staff,” Kenney said. “We have 25 staff members, five full-time and many part-time. With the addition of Marshall, it improved any weak links with summer being here.”

Keeney says that he treats his business like a mission to improve people’s health and quality of life. He treats it seriously, as one of the only healthy food options around for people to trust.

“I view meal prepping as a gameplan. In life, we need a gameplan. We need it in our careers, in our marriages, parenting and so on. You need one with your food preparation as well. If you wake up on a Monday or Tuesday and don’t know what you’re eating, then you’re ultimately setting yourself up for failure. Failure leads to diabetes and obesity. It doesn’t happen overnight, but after ten or 15 years when you go to the doctor and he tells you that your decisions have led you to circumstances that need correction,” Keeney explained. “I encourage everyone to cook, use their instant pots, but, in the busyness in life, not everyone has time and that’s where we come in hand.”

Keeney says he is optimistic about growth and potential.

“I feel extremely optimistic, happy, and excited,” Kenney explained. “I still feel like we haven’t hit our peak. The world is at an all-time high of obesity and diabetes. In southern Ohio, unfortunately, there’s not a lot of competition for healthy options. I know that, so long as I wake up with the integrity to quality and service, that Keeney’s Kitchen is going to be here for a long time.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.