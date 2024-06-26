Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, June 26

YOUNG GROWERS, LITTLE SPROUTS—This program presented by Watch Me Grow Ohio is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Community Fellowship Garden in Portsmouth. This group offers summer activites, farm visits, nature walks, and a summer-long gardening experience. Little Sprouds are ages 4 to 7, with Young Growers being 8 and older. For more information, check out watchmegrowohio.org.

FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS—Shawnee State University’s Bear Tracks Phlebotomy Program will be performing blood typing, hemoglobin, cholesterol, and glucose testing from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at the MLT lab in HEA216 on the SSU campus. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, message [email protected].

THURSDAY, June 27

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

NEW BOSTON SCHOOL BOARD—The New Boston Local Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. The topic beign discussed will be the re-employment of current superintendent Meinda Burnside, who is retiring and seeking re-employment in the same position following her service retirement. The meeting will be at the district office.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will be in downtown Russell. all (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runs 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26.

FRIDAY, June 28

DADS MATTER CELEBRATION—An afternoon of sun, food, and games at Earl Thomas Conley Park while celebrating fatherhood. Transportation from Portsmouth will be available at Farley Court, Kendall Heights, Cornerstone Church, and Kiwanis New Boston. This runs from noon to 4 p.m. This event is offered by Community Action Organization of Scioto County and Head Start/Early Start. For more information, call If interested call (740) 464-3778.

PIKE CCC EXPO—The Community Culture and Cannibas expo runs through 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday at Rivers Edge, 9970 Ohio 220, Waverly. This event will include panel discussions on the medicinal use of cannabis, the legislation of adult-use, the positive economic impact of cannabis in our communities, industry job trends, the history of cannabis prohibition, balancing the body’s endocannabinoid system, and more. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite. Must be 21 and older to attend, and consumption and sale of intoxicating cannabis or hemp is forbidden.

SATURDAY, June 29

MAIN STREET FARMERS MARKET—The Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom Farmers Market is back! The farmers market opens at 9 a.m. on the Roy Rogers Esplanade in downtown Portsmouth, with live performances starting at 11 a.m.

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—The Greenup County Farmers’ Market will begin at 9 a.m. at 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Call (606) 836-0201 for more information. This farmers’ market runds 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28.

SKATEPARK JAM—Food trucks, live music, contests and prizes will gather from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 337 Fourth St., Portsmouth, to benefit the Portsmouth Skatepark Improvement Fund. Register for the skateboarding competition at www.portsmouth.connexmoves.org/jam.

SUNDAY, June 30

WILD WEST SHOWS—Check out the wild west shows at Dogwood Pass, a replica western town at 726 Adams Road, Beaver. Event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple of board members will be at the shelter to welcome anyone interested in visiting and meeting adorable, adoptable animals. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know the team and our current furry residents. No appointment is necessary for this meet and greet. Considering adoption? Check out the application at www.cabincrittersrescue.com.

