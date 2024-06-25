Scioto County Sheriff Reports

INVESTIGATED—Report of downed utility lines on Cramer Road. 10:10 a.m., Thursday, June 20.

INVESTIGATED—Report of an argument over minors riding ATV’s on Seventh Street. Deputy advised juveniles it is against the law to ride ATV’s on the roadway. 2:49 p.m., Thursday, June 20.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report of threats against the dog warden over an issue with a dog at the Ohio 348 park and ride. 8:15 p.m., Thursday, June 20.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of two-vehicle accident on Ohio 140 wherein one individual was injured. 8:25 p.m., Thursday, June 20.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of a deer vs. car accident near Ohio 104 and County Road 348. No injuries to humans were involved, but the caller requested assistance in putting down the deer, as it was suffering. When the deputy arrived, a passerby had euthanized the deer. 8:39 p.m., Thursday, June 20.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a possible violation of a protection order on Dutch Ridge. 9:05 p.m., Thursday, June 20.

PROWLER—Report of a possible prowler on McDermott Pond Creek Road. 12:25 a.m., Friday, June 21.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report of a domestic on Noel Lane. Subject of the report had a valid warrant out of Portsmouth and was taken into custody. 2:45 a.m., Friday, June 21.

PROWLER—Report of a possible prowler on Riepenhoff Road. Deputy unable to locate prowler on arrival to the scene and patrol of the area. 4:43 a.m., Friday, June 21.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Report of an allegedly impaired and completely nude woman outside on Terrace Road after damaging private property. Woman was transported to SOMC emergency department. 5:19 a.m., Friday, June 21.

INVESTIGATED—Report of an attempted theft of a generator on Dry Run Road. 11:17 a.m., Friday, June 21.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Report of an impaired male swinging a stick in front of driveway on Cartro Road. Male advised not to return to the caller’s residence. 1:21 p.m., Friday, June 21.

INVESTIGATED—Report of credit card fraud on South Preston Street. 1:55 p.m., Friday, June 21.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a possible violation of a civil stalking order on Dutch Ridge Road. 3:57 p.m., Friday, June 21.

INVESTIGATED—Report of individuals on motorcycles riding around Easter Drive. 6:13 p.m., Friday, June 21.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a male assaulting a female on Burns Hollow Road. Male was arrested. 6:34 p.m., Friday, June 21.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Report of an impaired male inside a Dogwood Ridge business and refusing to leave. 7:57 p.m., Friday, June 21.

ROAD BLOCKED—Report of a utility pole down and blocking Ohio 73 and Boyd Road. 12:06 a.m., Saturday, June 22.

FIRE—Report of a combine on fire in a field on Kinker Road. 2:42 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

ATV ROLLOVER—Report of a two-person ATV rollover accident on Pine Creek Road. 3:37 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

DOG BITE—Report of a man having been bitten on the hand by a dog. The dog warden was contacted. 7:25 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report of a male harassing an Ohio 522 business’ customers and driving around the parking lot. 7:38 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a woman laying in the roadway of Hulet Street in front of a residence. Deputy was unable to locate woman upon arrival. 10:35 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a single-car accident on U.S. 23 in Valley Township. The driver was transported to the SOMC emergency department for treatment. 11:56 p.m., Saturday, June 22.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report of a dog chasing chickens on Careys Run-Pond Creek Road. 8:12 a.m., Sunday, June 23.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a young child in the roadway of Collingwood Avenue. 10:25 a.m., Sunday, June 23.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a tree in the roadway of Zura Ruby Road. 12:32 p.m., Sunday, June 23.

THEFT—Report of several thefts from an Ohio River Road business. 1:33 p.m., Sunday, June 23.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report of a two-car accident with two injured individuals on Cockrell’s Run Road. Injured were flown to Cabell Huntington Medical Center. 1:57 p.m., Sunday, June 23.

INVESTIGATED—Report of a violation of a protection order at a business on Ohio 140. One male was taken into custody. 4:35 p.m., Sunday, June 23.

